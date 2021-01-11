Star-studded beers, iconic ice cream and quirky popcorns: Sioux City's signature concessions

"As a food, popcorn is pretty much a blank canvas," McClellan said. "That's why it lends itself to some experimentation."

And don't worry, Koated Kernels also comes in more conventional flavors, like Classic Caramel (still made with a recipe created by McClellan's grandpa Wrede Smith); Midwest Mix (a combo of caramel and cheddar); and the Sioux City 50/50 (which is a mix of caramel and white cheddar).

While Jolly Time Koated Kernels are available at several locations, few places sell it with as much panache as Sioux City Gifts, 1922 Pierce St.

In fact, Lou Ann Lindblade will combine a host of Jolly Time products with a choice of more than 30 other Siouxland-made products.

Want a gift basket filled with Jolly Time, Twin Bings, Sioux City Beef Jerky, Rosie's Coffee and, maybe, some dip mix from Gnarly Pepper? They are popular items for both native Sioux Cityans as well as visitors wishing keepsakes to take with them.