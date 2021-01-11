Star-studded beers, iconic ice cream and quirky popcorns: Sioux City's signature concessions

Old Milwaukee Beer has become synonymous with Wisconsin's largest city while Coors is a brand that immortalized the asset of "brewing with Rocky Mountain Spring Water."
So, having said that, what makes Sioux City-brewed beers different than anything in any other city?
For starters, few metropolises can boast of a blonde stout named after a nonagenarian former "Golden Girl" or a Double IPA named after a "Baywatch" block of beefcake.
Pretty nutty, huh? No, unless you're referring to peanut butter, Tahitian vanilla bean and chocolate-y "Chocolate Buddha," which is a specialty craft beer brewed at Brioux City Brewery, along with the "Betty White Blonde" and the "David HasselHOPS."
SIOUX CITY'S CELEBRITY SUDS
Founded more than three years ago, Brioux City Brewery's selection of suds are exclusively sold at Marty's Tap, 1306 Pierce St.
"We really don't mind being called 'Siouxland's Dive Brewery,'" Kelly Quinn said, inside Marty's, the well-established neighborhood bar he bought (along with business partner Mac Dolan) in 2016. "Our bar has been a part of the Sioux City scene for decades and we hope the same will be true for Brioux City."
Indeed, Sioux City is home to such longstanding businesses as Milwaukee Wiener House, 301 Douglas St., an eatery that's been serving Coney Island-style hot dogs since 1918, and Sioux Honey Association Cooperative, 301 Lewis Blvd., which has been making Sue Bee Honey since 1921.
Not much younger is the Twin Bing, which is the iconic chocolate and nut-covered cherry nougat candy that's been manufactured by the Sioux City-based Palmer Candy Company since 1923.
IT'S NO DREAM! TWIN BINGS NOW COME AS ICE CREAM!
However to be perfectly honest, the newest Bing-inspired product has been getting a somewhat chilly reaction.
Which is only fitting for the Twin Bing Dream Ice Cream -- a collaboration between Palmer Candy and Stensland Family Farms Creamery, of Larchwood, Iowa -- that is sold at Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe, 405 Wesley Parkway.
"Our customers can't get enough of it," sales associate Casey Miller said, standing beside a recently restocked freezer case.
This doesn't surprise assistant store manager Monica Waldon.
"The Twin Bing Dream reminds me of a cherry-nut ice cream," she explained. "It is really delicious."
If you think Palmer Candy is hitting the sweet spot in reinventing Twin Bings, wait until you see what BJ McClellan has up her sleeves.
POPCORNS THAT ARE PACKED WITH UNIQUE FLAVORS
McClellan literally grew up in the popcorn business. The Sioux City-based American Pop Corn Company, the manufacturer of Jolly Time, was founded by her great-grandfather Cloid Smith in 1914.
Together with her mom Robbie Rohlena, a fourth-generation member of the Smith Family, McClennan makes truly unique popcorn at the Jolly Time Koated Kernels retail shop, 1717 Terminal Drive.
Yeah, we know what you're thinking. Popcorn comes in plain and buttered, right? If you wanna get fancy, there's caramel and cheddar and that's about all there is.
Well, don't forget about Cinnamon Red Hots-flavored popcorn or Raspberry Cheesecake-flavored popcorn or a Black-and-White, which is a Koated Kernel creation that becomes decadent with a drizzle of both dark and white chocolate.
"As a food, popcorn is pretty much a blank canvas," McClellan said. "That's why it lends itself to some experimentation."
And don't worry, Koated Kernels also comes in more conventional flavors, like Classic Caramel (still made with a recipe created by McClellan's grandpa Wrede Smith); Midwest Mix (a combo of caramel and cheddar); and the Sioux City 50/50 (which is a mix of caramel and white cheddar).
While Jolly Time Koated Kernels are available at several locations, few places sell it with as much panache as Sioux City Gifts, 1922 Pierce St.
In fact, Lou Ann Lindblade will combine a host of Jolly Time products with a choice of more than 30 other Siouxland-made products.
Want a gift basket filled with Jolly Time, Twin Bings, Sioux City Beef Jerky, Rosie's Coffee and, maybe, some dip mix from Gnarly Pepper? They are popular items for both native Sioux Cityans as well as visitors wishing keepsakes to take with them.
"We are a small, locally-owned business and we want to help other small, locally owned businesses," Lindblade, who owns Sioux City Gifts with her husband, filmmaker George Lindblade, explained.
This is just the start of what Sioux City Gifts has to offer.
TAKING A PIECE OF SIOUX CITY ON YOUR TRAVELS
Lindblade said face masks that say "COVID-19 SUX" -- remember Sioux Gateway Airport FAA designation is "SUX -- and "SITP30" -- commemorating the anniversary of Sioux City's Saturday in the Park -- are top-sellers.
Alright, want something weirder? How about T-shirts that say "We're Sioux City -- We're Here, Get Used to It," "Sioux City: The Hottest Thing Between Omaha and Sioux Falls" or "You Can Leave Sioux City, But Sioux City Never Leaves You?"
Truer words cannot be spoken.
Whether it is craft beer with a show-biz pedigree, iconic candies in ice cream form, quirky gourmet popcorn or offbeat merch, there are plenty of way to bring Sioux City with you, no matter where you go.