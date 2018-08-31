SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra's 2018-2019 season, which features seven concerts, will be "out of this world," according to Travis Morgan, the orchestra's chief executive officer.
See Star Wars like never before Sept. 29 and 30, when the symphony, under the direction of Ryan Haskins, performs the score from the 1977 film, "Star Wars: A New Hope," as the movie plays on the big screen at the Orpheum Theatre. Before the concert, attendees will have the opportunity to snap photos with people dressed up as characters from the movie. Morgan said the "movie-grade" costumes were approved by Lucasfilm.
"You're getting the ultimate Star Wars experience because you're seeing the movie, but you have a live music score for it. We're the first to do it in this area," Morgan said. "This is a chance for us to expand, because if you're 5 or 85, you probably like Star Wars or you have some sort of link to it or tie to it. This is a chance to get the non-typical symphony-goer in that seat to show them what we have."
The musical works of composers Ludwig Van Beethoven and Claude Debussy (100 years have passed since his death) will be celebrated Oct. 27 in "Debussy meets Beethoven" featuring Jonathan Biss. Biss is described as one of the most prolific young Beethoven interpreters of today.
Before the Oct. 27 concert, theater-goers can take spooky sights and sounds of the Second Annual Haunted Orpheum, which runs from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28. The creepy, goosebump-inducing experience is sure to send a shiver down most spine. As attendees walk through the Orpheum, which will be decorated to resemble a haunted theater, they'll meet actors dressed in ghoulish costumes.
The SCSO was one of only four orchestra's in the United States to land Second City, a show that features sketch comedy and classical music, according to Morgan, who said audience members will be pulled on stage Nov. 17. He said Second City is the "breeding ground" for "Saturday Night Live" and that the comedians coming to Sioux City will likely be cast members on "Saturday Night Live" in the next year or two.
"Bill Murray, Martin Short, Dan Aykroyd, Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Chris Farley, you name it, the big names off of 'Saturday Night Live' went from Second City to 'Saturday Night Live,'" he said. "We're getting six comedians to come here and make fun of all the stereotypes of our orchestra. They'll make fun of Ryan. They'll make fun of our percussionists."
A concert for the entire family is "Christmas with the Symphony." This year's concert, on Dec. 15, will feature traditional favorites and popular holiday tunes. Grammy award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey will make a special guest appearance.
The SCSO will celebrate Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart on Feb. 23 with a performance that features Mozart's musical compositions beginning with his very first at age 5 through his teenage years and into his 20s. The evening ends with music that written during Mozart's final years up unto his untimely death at age 35.
Dance Heginbotham, a New York-based contemporary dance company committed to supporting, producing and sustaining the work of choreographer John Heginbotham, will team up with the SCSO March 9 for an evening of symphonic dance. Founded in 2011, Dance Heginbotham is know for its vibrant athleticism, humor, theatricality and its commitment to collaboration.
"They are one of the most competitive, prestigious dance organizations in the world right now," Morgan said. "We've actually commissioned them to do one song with us that they've create for us. It's the world premiere of that dance. Our name stays with it, so everywhere they go, our name will be attached to it."
The SCSO returns to outer space on April 6 for its season finale, "A Space Odyssey." DJ Mason Bates and Grammy award-winning mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke appear with the symphony during this history-filled concert, which combines portions of Walt Whitman's poems, Cooke's singing, JFK's Moon Shot Speech to Congress, radio transmissions from the astronauts that walked on the moon and the SCSO. The performance will end with Richard Strauss' classic, "Also Sprach Zarathustra," which was famously used at the start of Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey."
"It's all put together in one big piece and it's going to be extraordinary," Morgan said. "It's like a history lesson with amazing music and amazing song."