SIOUX CITY -- If you have relatives coming to Sioux City in the near future and you're not sure where you're going to take them, TripAdvisor has some ideas for you.
The website has a listing of the top tourism destinations in Sioux City, which includes most of the beloved and historic sites in town.
Here a look at TripAdvisor's recommendations of the "Best Things to Do in Sioux City."
Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center
The riverfront attraction showcases permanent exhibits about the Corps of Discovery's time in the present-day Sioux City in the summer of 1804.
The Aug. 20, 1804 death and burial of Sgt. Charles Floyd is central to the story. Floyd was the first U.S. soldier to die west of the Mississippi River and was the only member of the Corps of Discovery to perish during the expedition.
The interpretive center boasts animatronic mannequins of Floyd, President Thomas Jefferson, Meriwether Lewis, William Clark, and Seaman, the Newfoundland dog that accompanied the Corps of Discovery. Each automaton tells a story from the perspective of the historical figure they represent.
The centers also regularly host special programming and events. Admission is free.
Sioux City Public Museum
The downtown museum boasts large, colorful permanent exhibits and temporary exhibits and interactive displays, plus the "Corn Palace theatre," which plays a short orientation film for visitors.
The Museum's Research Center and Archives offer an opportunity to dig deep into a particular topic of Sioux City history, and classrooms are available to rent for community events and private parties. The museum also hosts a regular "History at High Noon" program on various subjects.
Admission to the museum is free.
Sergeant Floyd Monument
Possibly the best-known monument in all of Sioux City, the Sergeant Floyd Monument, 2601 S Lewis Blvd., was completed in 1901 in honor of Charles Floyd, an explorer with the Lewis and Clark Expedition who died here in August 1804.
The monument, which in 1960 became the first National Historic Landmark, prominently overlooks S. Lewis Boulevard and Interstate 29.
Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center
Launched at the Howard Shipyards in Jeffersonville, Indiana, on May 31, 1932, the M.V. Sergeant Floyd served the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for more than 40 years.
The decommissioned riverboat, dry-docked along the Missouri River on the edge of Chris Larsen Park, is now called the Sgt. Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center, 1000 Larsen Park Rd.
The riverboat houses maps, photographs and other artifacts from the Lewis and Clark expedition and the Missouri River, as well as a life-sized model of the ship's namesake, Sgt. Charles Floyd.
Trinity Heights
Visitors come from far and wide to see Trinity Heights, a unique travel destination that blends art, nature and Christianity atop a hill at 33rd Street and Floyd Boulevard.
The site offers more than two dozen shrines, memorial garden spots and quiet corners for prayer and reflection amid 14 acres of spacious walkways and soft green spaces.
Two enormous statues anchor Trinity Heights on each end — the Immaculate Heart of Mary Queen of Peace and the Sacred Heart of Jesus. A life-size carving of the Last Supper is located in St. Joseph's Center, across from the Marian Center Gift Shop.
There are also shrines to the Blessed Virgin Mary and The Way of the Saints honoring 60 Saints in the Catholic Church, the Outdoor Cathedral area leading to Jesus and the Trinity Gardens adjacent to Mary Queen of Peace.
Stone State Park
Situated in the scenic Loess Hills in the northwest corner of Sioux City, the 1,600-acre Stone State Park features picnic areas, campgrounds and cabin rentals. There's also miles of equestrian, mountain bike/snowmobile and hiking/cross-country skiing trails.
The park offers opportunities for bird (and wildlife) watching, wildflower-viewing, fishing, scenic driving, horseshoe games and interpretive programs, among other activities.
The park's oak, ash, hackberry and walnut trees make it a great place to see fall foliage.
Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe
Palmer Candy, the Sioux City confectioner famous for the classic Twin Bing bar (introduced in 1923), sells an expansive variety of candies at Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe, housed in a 1931 Art Deco building at 405 Wesley Parkway.
The shop maintains the atmosphere of a turn-of-the-century candy store. It offers hand-decorated chocolate candies, fudge, bags of Koated Kernels in specialty flavors, gummy candies, jams, a variety of locally-produced fare, coffee and tea and, naturally, Twin Bing candy bars.
Sioux City Railroad Museum
Late last year, the Iowa State Historic Preservation Office announced that Sioux City's Milwaukee Railroad Shops, now the home of the Sioux City Railroad Museum, would be added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The 30-acre Milwaukee Railroad Shops site was built between 1916 and 1918 by the Chicago, Milwaukee & St. Paul Railroad Company to house their roundhouse, locomotive and car repair shops, and steam engine terminal for their rail networks in Iowa and the Dakotas.
The museum at 3400 Sioux River Road is one of the few surviving railroad roundhouses of its era in the country. It offers visitors a chance to tour old train cars and railroad-related buildings, see highly detailed model train sets and take part in special events and programming.
LaunchPAD Children's Museum
Opened in February 2016, LaunchPAD Children's Museum, 623 Pearl St., had more than 93,700 visitors in its first year alone.
The $6.9 million facility offers learning opportunities for babies, toddlers, kindergartners and school-age children. Some activities have a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) focus, while other programming focuses on cooking, soil, robotics, art, farming, storybooks and other themes. Special programming is held regularly.
Summer day camps with various themes are held throughout the summer at LaunchPAD.
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
Opened in 1995, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Rd., regularly hosts special, nature-oriented presentations, classes and exhibits.
Situated in Stone State Park's Loess Hills, the Center regularly hosts seasonal programming -- with winter-themed activities when it's cold out and summer-themed events for the hot season. Animal and plant life is a regular focus.
Visitors have access to interactive prairie, wetland and woodland exhibits, live native reptile and fish exhibits, Loess Hills natural history exhibits, a bird-viewing area, butterfly and wildflower gardens and 14,000 square feet of classroom, exhibit and office space.
Other sites listed by TripAdvisor include: the Chief War Eagle Monument; the Sioux City Art Center; the Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation; Bacon Creek Park; the First Bride's Grave; Historic Fourth Street; the Woodbury County Courthouse; the Orpheum Theatre; Grandview Park; the Spirit of Siouxland Statue; the Southern Hills Mall; and Mercy Field.