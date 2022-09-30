Visitors guide music

Music fans coming to Sioux City can find plenty to groove to.

The city's home to multiple music venues on the National Register of Historic Places, including the Municipal Auditorium where Elvis Presley rocked out in 1956 and the Motor Mart Building which hosted big band leaders like Lawrence Welk, and lays claim to a number of notable jazz performers (such as Billie Holiday collaborator Jim Aton) as well as former Deep Purple guitarist Tommy Bolin. There are enough notable music sites in Sioux City to fill several songbooks.

STAY

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St.

Opened in 2014, Sioux City's Hard Rock location features 630 slot machines, 19 table games, two music venues (the Anthem, which is indoors and has seen performances from artists such as Rick Springfield, and Battery Park, an outdoor spot where Chris Stapleton has played) and all kinds of rock memorabilia including pieces from David Bowie, Johnny Cash and Buddy Holly.

As for the lodging, the Hard Rock Hotel features 54 rooms in what was once the historic Battery Building and has a lobby bar where a train drop-off station previously operated.

On its website, the Hard Rock Hotel lists a number of awards including a "Four Diamond" designation from AAA and a "Travelers' Choice" award from Tripadvisor.

EAT

Blue Cafe, 1301 Pierce St.

Just down the block from the Sioux City Conservatory of Music, this cozy bistro (opened in 2016) has a small stage for live music and poetry readings but no fixed menu. Instead, the owner, Gia Emory, will toggle between a number of options such as penne pasta, white barbeque pizza, apple chicken salads and hummus.

Buffalo Alice, 1022 Fourth St.

Open for more than 40 years, Buffalo Alice is the kind of pizza place where a person can get a chicken-artichoke-spinach-alfredo pizza or a bacon cheeseburger offering. For music lovers, there are several decades worth of album covers adorning almost all of the walls of the bar.

Jolly's on the River, 1100 Larsen Park Road

A seasonal waterfront joint with multiple shows a month, Jolly's is a no-frills bar and grill where folks can chow down on comfort foods like pork tenderloin sandwiches and pickle fries.

Main + Abbey, 111 Third St.

Located inside the Hard Rock, this gastropub that blends Americana with Abbey Road has a wide-ranging menu that includes steaks, lamb bolognese, arepas, watermelon salad and bao buns. For holidays like Thanksgiving, there are special items and menus.

DO

DeWolf's Non-Sport Cards & Junque Shoppe, 1420 Villa Ave.

Vinyl record enthusiasts will have plenty to peruse at this vintage store. If the music isn't enough, the shop also has an array of action figures, board games, gaming consoles and books.

Grandview Park Band Shell, 24th Street and Grandview Boulevard

The centerpiece of Sioux City's Grandview Park, this Streamline Moderne style white concrete structure was built in 1934 and has been on the National Register of Historic Places for more than a decade. It's the home of the Sioux City Municipal Band and the main stage for Saturday in the Park, a one-day free music festival that draws tens of thousands of concertgoers every July.

The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

The Marquee is a live music venue and bar where patrons can see local, regional and national artists of all kinds. The Marquee holds trivia nights and comedy shows as well.

The Orpheum Theatre, 528 S. Pierce St.

When the Orpheum was built in 1927, it was the largest theatre in the entire state of Iowa. Nowadays, the former vaudeville and moving picture house is home to the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra and hosts shows by performers such as Bob Dylan, Bonnie Raitt, Jerry Seinfeld and Willie Nelson.

Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive

While serving as home ice for the champion Sioux City Musketeers, the 10,000-seat bowl is also the place to catch big-time arena acts like metal legends Judas Priest or take in trade shows.

Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

Site of a gallery lounge and listening room where past visitors have been able to hear musicians like Johnny Winter and gaze upon works of art by Stephen Haas. Every Thursday night, the spot hosts open mic nights.