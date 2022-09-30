Visitors Guide Sports

Sports fans will cheer at all the athletic options in Sioux City.

For its size, Sioux City has a variety of state-of –the-art sporting facilities in the area that regularly host sports games, and tournaments for wrestling, volleyball and basketball.

With multiple local sports teams, numerous sports bars and a variety of outdoor activities, one could easily spend a weekend engrossed in a favorite hobby.

STAY

Courtyard Sioux City Downtown/Convention Center, 801 Fourth St.

Conveniently located downtown, the Courtyard is a perfect place for someone who wants quick access to local athletic venues and bars to watch their favorite sports team play.

Connected to the convention center, there are frequently interesting activities and events going on for one to participate in. The location is also close to the Tyson Event Center, Long Lines Family Recreational Facility and Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center.

The hotel itself boasts “a Bistro, comfortable guestrooms, complimentary high-speed WiFi, indoor pool, and a fitness center overlooking Historic 4th Street,” according to its website.

EAT

Bob Roes Point After, 2320 Transit Ave.

The Point After was founded in 1982 and is still operated by Bob himself. The bar features one of the largest collections of sports memorabilia in the area and has 31 TVs to view your favorite sports game. If you don’t see “your” game, ask and changes are, they can show it.

It has also been visited by famous sporting figures such as Chip Lohmiller, George Allen, Ernie Els, Jeff Meggont, Jeff Woodland, Bob Feller, Terry Bradshaw, Fred Hoiberg, Tubby Smith, Deacon Jones, and Floyd Little.

You can’t go wrong with “Siouxland's original wings” or “Siouxland's finest pizza.”

Wheelhouse Bar & Grill, Southern Hills Drive

The Wheelhouse is a large, modern bar and grill that offers quality food, beer and experience. There are 43 TVs throughout the bar to catch your game.

The menu offers a variety of options from traditional bar food to soups, salads and pastas, so everyone in your party can find something they enjoy.

DO

Watch Local athletics teams

Sports enthusiasts can enjoy a variety of local sports games in Siouxland.

The Sioux City Explorers provide fast-paced minor league baseball at the Lewis & Clack Park, 3400 Line Drive.

The X’s are an independent professional baseball team providing Siouxland entertainment since its beginning in 1993. Find the schedule at www.xsbaseball.com.

During the winter, enjoy the action of a Sioux City Musketeers (USHL Tier One) hockey game at the Tyson Event Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

The Musketeers are the 2022 Clark Cup Champions. They are a junior ice hockey team plain in the Western Conference. They have won three Anderson Cups and four Clark Cups. Find the schedule at www.musketeershockey.com

If those don’t suit you fancy, the Sioux City Bandits of the Champions Professional Indoor Football League always provides family fun entertainment at the Tyson Event Center.

The Bandits were originally founded in 1999. Find their schedule at gobandits.fun

The Tyson Event Center also hosts a variety of sporting games and activities throughout the year. Each year, Sioux City hosts the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Women’s Volleyball National Championship and the Women’s Basketball National Championship.

The Long Lines Family Recreation Center, 401 Gordon Drive

Sioux City’s Long Lines Family Recreation Center has a climbing Wall that could rival any in the Midwest. The walls include a 52.5 foot tall tower, 42 foot tall competitive wall, 12 foot tall boulder and 5,900 sq. ft of climbing space.

The Center also has open courts for soccer, basketball, volleyball, in-line hockey, dodge ball and wrestling.

Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive

Cone Park offers a tubing hill, ice skating rink, an outdoor fire pit, and a day lodge for your winter activity needs. During the summer, the ice skating rink is converted to a free public splash pad and the tubing hill is converted for summer tubing. A 2-mile trail loop is also available connecting with Sertoma Park to the east with a great view.