Which restaurants rated as the best in Siouxland? The results may surprise you

With surgical precision, Brightside Cafe & Deli's Maria Hernandez layers thin slices of roast beef, cucumber and shreds of lettuce onto marble rye bread.

As a finishing touch, she smears a healthy layer of sweet, tangy cream cheese on the bread before plating it for a customer.

Hernandez called this sandwich a Downtown Deli Deluxe. Readers of the Sioux City Journal's Weekender have dubbed this lunchtime masterpiece "perfection between two slices of bread."

In February, Weekender readers named Brightside Cafe & Deli, 525 Fourth St., as Siouxland's Choice for All-American food.

Which is surprising since the popular downtown Sioux City eatery was the brainchild of two brothers of Hispanic heritage.

A 'BRIGHTSIDE' IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY

Juan Munoz, a Sioux City chiropractor, opened Brightside with his younger brother Erik in 2019.

"We envisioned a deli-style place that served coffee and specialty omelets in the morning, and soups, sandwiches and salads for lunch," Juan Munoz said.

The a.m. crowds tend to clamor for menu items like the Brightside Omelet (filled with bacon, tomatoes and melted cheese); the Grizzly (an omelet loaded with ham, bacon, sausage and cheese); and the Yankee Doodle (a classic ham and cheese omelet).

At lunchtime, diners have a choice between Brightside's cold and hot sandwiches. For the latter, we can recommend burgers like the American Dream (served with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and cheese); the Belly Be Quiet (a one-third pound patty served with bacon, an onion ring and topped with BBQ sauce); and the El Diablo (which comes with jalapenos, pepper jack cheese and a spicy mayo).

BIG CITY TASTES, SMALL CITY FRIENDLINESS

Coming in second place for Siouxland's Choice All-American food category was a longtime Sioux City eatery that has big city aspirations.

Located at 1024 Fourth St., SoHo American Kitchen & Bar has something for every taste and price range.

Canny carnivores can hunker down on a 12-ounce USDA ribeye steak, a hand-cut Iowa pork chop and a Midwestern meatloaf dinner, which consists of homemade meatloaf, creamy mashed potatoes and topped with crispy onion strings.

However, our faves are SoHo's huge menu of New York-inspired sandwiches, including the Hot in Harlem (an all-beef patty, topped with chili, onions, jalapenos and habanero jack cheese) and the Brooklyn Patty Melt (flame-grilled patty, blanketed with Swiss and American cheese and served on marble rye bread).

But Soho's most popular burger is also its weirdest.

The SoHo Popper Topper burger is a half-pound burger, cream cheese, grape jelly, melted pepper jack cheese and a ginormous jalapeno popper that tops this skyscraper of a sandwich.

AUTHENTIC ITALIAN WITH A GOURMET TWIST

In little more than a decade, Israel Padilla has become a heavy hitting restaurateur.

Not only did he open the upscale Luccie's Italian Steakhouse in Dakota Dunes, S.D., but Padilla continues to do standout business at his signature Trattoria Fresco.

Located at 511 Fourth St., Trattoria Fresco topped with the Siouxland's Choice category for favorite Italian restaurant.

Can you get such staples as spaghetti and lasagna at Trattoria? Yes, but it may be best to think outside of the box when it comes to Chef Israel.

Indeed, his Italian seafood meals are among the best in Siouxland.

Don't believe us? Try the Pesce all Fresco -- salmon served with seasonal vegetables, mussels and home fries covered in a decadently delicious garlic white wine sauce -- and you'll become a true convert.

In total, more than 170,000 votes were cast in the Weekender's Siouxland's Choice Awards. And the most popular categories revolved around Sioux City's diverse food scene.

Whether it is All-American fare made by a Hispanic family, a New York City-inspired eatery with Midwest appeal, or an Italian restaurant that goes far beyond pasta and breadsticks, Sioux City is full of places that will fill your belly with unique eats.

