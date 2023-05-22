Discover Siouxland!

Are you ready for the summer? A warm, eventful summer?

We’ve got plenty of ideas to make your stay a memorable one. Perhaps you’re coming for the 50th RAGBRAI ride. The statewide bicycle ride began in Sioux City 50 years ago and returns this year for the anniversary. You’ll find lots to do when it kicks off July 22.

You’ll also want to mark your calendar for the annual free concert in Grandview Park, Saturday in the Park. It’s set to go at noon July 1 with two stages of entertainment. Earth, Wind and Fire headlines the mainstage, but you’ll want to get there early to enjoy all of the other fun and activities.

Throughout the summer, you’ll find a host of concerts and comedy shows at the Orpheum Theatre, Battery Park and Anthem. And you’ll want to check out gaming fun at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, WinnaVegas casino in Sloan, Iowa, and Blackbird Bend Casino in Onawa, Iowa.

Great attractions – like the Sioux City Art Center (which stages its annual ArtSplash over Labor Day weekend), the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, Cone Park and the Sioux City Public Museum – will give you a taste of our community.

Great sports – like the Sioux City Explorers baseball team – will provide super outdoor fun.

And, great food – in Sioux City and every surrounding community – will keep you coming back for more.

Get ready for a summer to remember. Siouxland is the place to be.