Spencer Lee headlines Iowa wrestling run at national tournament

Spencer Lee knows what he wants and he’s ready to earn it all over again.

The top-seeded 125-pound wrestler at the NCAA Championships — which begin Thursday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis — already owns two NCAA titles for Iowa and Lee has been working for two years to add to his collection.

After being denied that chance a year ago when the NCAA cancelled its finals at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee continued to work, continued to prepare and is now ready to take the mat when the first session begins at 10 a.m.

He starts five wins away from becoming the seventh Hawkeye to win three NCAA titles, understanding what he needs to do to enjoy the view from the top of the podium again.

“Big-time wrestlers show up for big-time matches,’’ Lee said. “I’ve always been ready for that. That’s why I wrestle.’’

Coach Tom Brands appreciates more than Lee’s desire for bottom-line success.

He likes the way Lee goes about preparing and then achieving that success, a workmanlike approach to the daily grind that ultimately creates a championship-winning athlete.