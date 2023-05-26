Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SPENCER — Addison Hoben had seven goals to lead the Spencer High School girls' soccer team to a Class 2A state tournament berth.

The Tigers beat Denison-Schleswig 10-0 on Thursday night in Spencer to win the 2A Region 8 championship and earn a spot at the state tournment next week at Cownie Sports Complex in Des Moines.

Spencer (15-3) will be the No. 6 seed at state in 2A and will take on third-seeded North Scott in the first round at state.

Denison-Schleswig (9-9) only put one shot on goal in the loss while the Tigers put 17 of 24 shot attempts on goal.

Aliza Edwards, Gabrielle Staedtler and Avery McEntee also had goals for the Tigers. Staedtler and McEntee also had assists, as did Olivia Jacobson and Saddie Kahley.