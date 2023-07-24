Midway through its concert Saturday night, Spin Doctors offered "Have You Ever Seen the Rain?" A harbinger for the RAGBRAI week ahead? Hopefully not, but the performance was a shift from most of the set's upbeat songs.

Lead singer Chris Barron rolled through decades of hits and, for good measure, tossed in a pretty high kick to punctuate various lyrics. He detailed the background to many songs and wasn't afraid to engage the audience in a little call-and-response before "'Bout a Train." After executing a fairly complex phrase he joked, "I win."

Guitarist Eric Schenkman and drummer Aaron Comess, however, were able to duplicate a train so accurately you kind of thought one might be pulling up behind their stage in the Long Lines parking lot.

Attended by several thousand riders in the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI, the concert had that feel-good vibe (a '90s kind of vibe) that played well with the audience. Concertgoers sang along on many songs and gave Barron the attention something this wide-ranging needed.

Most songs, he said, were metaphors. But one, "I Liked You Better When Your Butt Was Big," "states what it means." It had a lot of bounce and the kind of writing that probably requires a second and third listen to catch all its surprises.

"Little Miss Can't Be Wrong," Barron said, wasn't about an ex-girlfriend or an ex-wife, but his father's ex-wife. It opened a vein and, like "Liked You Better," didn't mince words. Throughout the night, Barron played to the audience (invoking "Sioux City" enough times to qualify for a Chamber of Commerce commendation) and left the kind of impression that should linger throughout the week.

While the afternoon was a bit warm, the evening cooled nicely for the concert. That meant more time for food trucks, vendors and various "must see" attractions (misters? Yes!). It also meant the audience stayed intact through the 90-minute set.

For longtime fans, the Chicago-esque "Jimmy Olsen's Blues" was a great journey back to the '90s. "Boom Box" provided a glimpse of the 2000s.

The band members, meanwhile, sounded as good as they always have.

Something for everyone? That's what you want to start off a week in the sun. And, if you ever see the rain, you know it just might be a good thing.