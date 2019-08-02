Tri-State Titans 18U wins Iowa Games
The Tri-State Titans defeated DWB Fastpitch, out of Ankeny, for the 18U Iowa Games title last weekend. The Tri-State Titans are comprised of players from the Siouxland Area.
In the championship game, Boyden-Hull's Kaitlyn Van Der Zwaag got the win as she struck out seven in four innings and only allowed two hits. Boyden-Hull's Charli Bomgaars drove in three runs and Van Der Zwaag hit a two-run inside the park home run.
In the semifinal, the Titans defeated the Steeltoes 15-1. The Titans went 9-of-12 at the plate. The Titans scored 11 runs in the first inning. River Valley's Taylor Knaack hit a three-run double. West Sioux's Shady Blankenship and Meghan Danielson each drove in two.
In pool play, Tri-State beat the Steeltoes 16-1, DWB Fastpitch 9-7 and The Lions 10-1.
The roster consisted of Bomgaars, Van Der Swaag, Blankenship, Danielson, West Sioux's Payton Schwiesow, Knaack, South O'Brien's Taryn Hintz and Hannah Dau, Westwood's Sam Burkhart, Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Emma Christensen and Kingsley-Pierson's Anna Bubke.