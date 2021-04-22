SPORTS BRIEFS: Briar Cliff announces 2021 Hall of Fame class

Briar Cliff announces 2021 Hall of Fame class
SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff Athletic Department has announced the 2021 Hall of Fame induction class. The Chargers that will be enshrined are Julian Gunnels and Augustus Raheem Cowan.
The pair will officially be inducted on Wednesday, April 28 during the annual Champions of Character awards event, which will be streamed live via the Briar Cliff Athletics website.
Gunnels wrestled at Briar Cliff during the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons. He was a two-time All-American for the Chargers, placing fourth at the NAIA National Championships in 2008 and third in 2009. Gunnels' third-place finish is the highest national placing for a Briar Cliff wrestler in program history. Gunnels posted a 30-5 record in his senior season, which at the time was the most single season wins for a Charger wrestler.
Cowan was a multi-sport athlete at the Cliff, competing for the track and field and soccer teams from 2012-2015. He was an eight-time GPAC triple jump champion and four-time NAIA triple jump champ, winning the NAIA event for both indoor and outdoor in 2013 and 2015. Cowan earned All-American honors in the triple jump on all eight opportunities and is a 12-time All-American overall. He owns the Briar Cliff and GPAC indoor and outdoor triple jump records and is a member of the Briar Cliff 4x400 and 4x100 record holding squad.
USD football gets honors in MVFC
Eight earn all-MVFC recognition
VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota wide receiver Caleb Vander Esch, linebacker Brock Mogensen, punter Brady Schutt and long snapper Dalton Godfrey were named to the all-Missouri Valley Football Conference Team as voted on by the league’s head coaches, sports information directors and members of the media and announced Thursday.
In addition, defensive lineman Jacob Matthew, linebacker Jack Cochrane, cornerback Myles Harden and tight end Brett Samson received honorable mention. South Dakota played in just four games this spring due to cancellations posed by COVID-19, but these eight Coyotes were standouts nonetheless.
Vander Esch and Schutt have earned all-Valley honors for the second consecutive season. Mogensen and Godfrey are first-time honorees. All four earned second-team honors. South Dakota has had at least three all-Valley picks in each of the last five seasons.
Olympics torch relay has first COVID-19 case
TOKYO — Tokyo Olympics organizers said Thursday that a policeman tested positive for COVID-19 a day after his assignment last week at the Olympic torch relay.
It is the first positive test connected to the relay since it began March 25 from northeastern Fukushima prefecture.
Organizers say the policeman, who is in his 30s, was assigned to control traffic on the April 17 leg in southwestern Kagawa prefecture. They said the officer developed symptoms and tested positive the next day. Local health authorities are investigating.
Officials say the policeman was wearing a mask and taking social-distancing precautions and other measures.
The report comes as Japan is preparing to declare a third state of emergency in western metropolitan areas around Osaka, and in Tokyo. It is expected on Friday and is being re-instated after current measures failed to slow the latest resurgence fueled by a new, more contagious variant of the virus detected earlier in Britain.
Japan had 541,496 cases and 9,710 deaths as of Tuesday. These results are good by global standard but poor in Asia. Without compulsory lockdowns, people in Japan have become less cooperative with preventive measures.
The organizers said all participants and officials are taking the best precautions and that the case will not affect the subsequent legs of the torch events.
The torch relay involves 10,000 runners crisscrossing Japan for four month, ending at the arrival at the National Stadium on July 23 to kick off the scheduled opening ceremony.
For precautions, legs last week were run in a city park in Osaka and taken off the public streets. Something similar is expected for some legs on May 1-2 on the southern island of Okinawa.