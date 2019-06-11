Buena Vista announces HOF inductions
STORM LAKE, Iowa – The Buena Vista University Athletics Hall of Fame committee has announced the selection of four new individuals and one team to be enshrined into the 2019 Athletics Hall of Fame during halftime ceremonies of the BVU football game on Saturday, September 21.
Shelly (Barr) TerHark SL ’86, Nick Dentlinger SL ‘98, Courtney (Anderson) Berg SL ‘01, and Scott Weber SL ‘04 will join the illustrious group, along with the 1992 national runner-up softball team.
TerHark played both volleyball and softball for the Beavers throughout her career from 1982-86. She was a two-time All-Conference selection in volleyball, including a First Team selection as a senior in 1985. During that season, she posted 641 assists, 50 kills, 22 ace serves and 81 digs.
Dentlinger shined on the hardwood from 1994-98 where he was a two-time First Team All-Conference selection. He scored more than 1,200 career points and set the program’s all-time career three-pointers record with 190. He was a part of the program’s 1997 conference championship which was the program’s first since 1976.
Berg starred on the diamond for current BVU Hall of Fame coach Marge Willadsen from 1998-01. She still to this day holds the career record for games played (152) and games started (151). She was a First Team All-Conference selection and a conference Most Valuable Player during her career while also earning All-Midwest Region accolades multiple times. Berg was also a four-time Scholar All-American.
Weber shined on the hardwood from 2000-04. He’s currently in the top-10 on the program’s career list in both points and rebounds and was a career 54-percent shooter. He was a two-time conference Most Valuable Player and a three-time All-Conference selection.
The 1992 softball team will mark the second team in program history to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, following the inaugural 1984 National Championship team that was enshrined two years ago. This squad finished 29-10 overall and 12-2 in conference play en route to capturing the league’s regular season title. It landed five All-Conference players and had a pair of All-American pitchers on its roster.
Kick-off of the September 21 football game versus Nebraska Wesleyan is set for 1:00 p.m. inside of J. Leslie Rollins Stadium.