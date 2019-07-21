USD hires Pape as diving coach
VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota head men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach Jason Mahowald hired Chris Pape as the school’s assistant coach in charge of diving ahead of the 2019-20 season.
Pape, who spent the previous six seasons as the diving coach at Lindenwood University, returns to South Dakota where he was a graduate assistant for two years while earning a master’s degree in Kinesiology and Sport Science.
In his six seasons at the Lindenwood, Pape coached 15 divers that qualified for the NCAA Division II Championships. Pape was named Co-Diving Coach of the Year this past season, the second time he was honored in six seasons.
Pape coached one season at NCAA Division III Augsburg prior to his stint at Lindenwood.
During his two-years at South Dakota, the Bismarck, North Dakota, native, coached nine conference finalists and numerous pool-record breaking performances.
Pape was an all-conference and national qualifying diver at St. Cloud State. He was a five-time conference finalist and has a best showing of 15th on the three-meter dive at the national championships.
WSC's Janssen selected for USA D-2 tour
WAYNE, Neb. -- Jordan Janssen of Wayne State College is one of 10 Division II men’s basketball players selected for the USA D-2 Men’s Basketball Tour to Brazil July 22-31.
Serving as head coach of the team is Chris Foster of McKendree University. Northern State’s Parker Fox joins Janssen as players from the Northern Sun Conference representing Team USA on the 10-player roster.
Janssen is a 6-7 sophomore forward from Lincoln and averaged 11.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game as a freshman last season for the 21-10 Wildcats.
The tour runs July 22-31 with the team playing four games in Brazil starting Wednesday, July 24 and ending Monday, July 29. The team will also experience educational, cultural and social aspects of Brazilian life through city, school and sports club visits. Highlights of the trip include hosting a youth clinic in the city of Jundiai, staying at the world-famous Copacabana Beach and touring Christ the Redeemer Statue and Sugar Loaf Mountain, two of the most recognizable landmarks in the world. Other stops include a visit to Ipanema Beach, the International Market and the Lapa Steps while in Rio.
Iowa's Sargent named Doak Walker candidate
IOWA CITY -- University of Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent has been named a preseason candidate for the 2019 Doak Walker Award, which is presented to the nation’s top collegiate running back by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum.
Last season, Sargent rushed for 745 yards on 159 attempts for nine touchdowns – all of which led the team. The Key West, Florida, native ranked seventh in the Big Ten in rushing touchdowns (9), 10th in total touchdowns (10), and finished in the top 15 in yards per carry (4.7), rushing yards (745), and rushing yards per game (57.3). He scored multiple touchdowns in four games.
In its 30th year, the award is named after SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker.
Former Hawkeye Shonn Greene won the award in 2008, while Albert Young was a semifinalist in 2005. Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor won last year’s award.
Ten semifinalists for the award will be announced in November and three finalists will be announced Nov. 20. The 2019 Doak Walker Award winner will be unveiled Dec. 12.