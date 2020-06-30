SPORTS BRIEFS: Damek Tomscha to play for Sioux Falls Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — North High School graduate Damek Tomscha will get to play baseball in 2020.
Over the weekend, Tomscha signed with the Sioux Falls Canaries of the American Association.
Tomscha will make his independent league debut in 2020, having spent his career in the Phillies and White Sox systems. The Sioux City native played at the Triple-A level as recently as last season, playing 53 games with Lehigh Valley in 2019.
The 28-year-old provides plenty of defensive versatility; he played left field, right field, third base and first base last season alone.
Tomscha was drafted four times, eventually going to the Phillies in the 17th round after slashing .313/.436/.443 his senior year at Auburn University. He owns a lifetime minor-league slash line of .273/.354/.417.
The Sioux Falls Canaries open their 2020 season on Friday at the Birdcage.
Grinnell College cancels fall season
GRINNELL, Iowa — Grinnell College says it will cancel football and other fall sports because of concerns about the coronavirus.
The Division III school announced Monday it would cancel sports including football, soccer, golf, cross country and volleyball. The college, located about 45 miles east of Des Moines, competes in the Midwest Conference.
“We have approached every decision about the coming school year, including this one, using a public health framework that prioritizes the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and community," the college said in a statement. “Based on the best currently available public health information, we have decided that while there will be athletics at Grinnell this year, we will not compete against other colleges during Fall Term 1."
Grinnell officials said they would wait to decide whether to allow other sports later in the school year.
The decision comes less than a year after the college canceled much of its football season because its roster had dwindled to 28 players due to injuries. Grinnell had planned to resume football this year.
Cyclones volleyball picked 3rd in Big 12
AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State volleyball team was picked to finish third in the 2020 Big 12 Preseason Volleyball Poll, released Tuesday.
This marks the 11th time in the past 12 seasons that the Cyclones have been selected to finish in the conference’s top-three.
In head coach Christy Johnson-Lynch's first 15 seasons at Iowa State, the Cyclones have reached or out-performed their Preseason Coaches' Poll selection 13 times.
Iowa State returns everyone except graduating senior Josie Herbst from its 2019 squad which reached the NCAA Volleyball Championships. On Monday, senior middle blocker Candelaria Herrera and junior right side Eleanor Holthaus were both named to the 2020 All-Big 12 Preseason Team.
