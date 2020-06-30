SPORTS BRIEFS: Damek Tomscha to play for Sioux Falls Canaries

“We have approached every decision about the coming school year, including this one, using a public health framework that prioritizes the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and community," the college said in a statement. “Based on the best currently available public health information, we have decided that while there will be athletics at Grinnell this year, we will not compete against other colleges during Fall Term 1."

Grinnell officials said they would wait to decide whether to allow other sports later in the school year.

The decision comes less than a year after the college canceled much of its football season because its roster had dwindled to 28 players due to injuries. Grinnell had planned to resume football this year.

Cyclones volleyball picked 3rd in Big 12

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State volleyball team was picked to finish third in the 2020 Big 12 Preseason Volleyball Poll, released Tuesday.

This marks the 11th time in the past 12 seasons that the Cyclones have been selected to finish in the conference’s top-three.

In head coach Christy Johnson-Lynch's first 15 seasons at Iowa State, the Cyclones have reached or out-performed their Preseason Coaches' Poll selection 13 times.

Iowa State returns everyone except graduating senior Josie Herbst from its 2019 squad which reached the NCAA Volleyball Championships. On Monday, senior middle blocker Candelaria Herrera and junior right side Eleanor Holthaus were both named to the 2020 All-Big 12 Preseason Team.

