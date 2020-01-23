SPORTS BRIEFS: Explorers add Ricky Ramirez Jr.

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers announced the signing of OF Ricky Ramirez Jr. on Wednesday. The 2020 season will be his third season of professional baseball and his first with the X’s.

Ramirez was acquired by the Explorers on December 20th in a trade with the Florence Freedom, now the Florence Y’alls, in exchange for a player to be named later.

Ramirez, who turned 26 on Monday, began his professional career with the Trinidad Triggers of the Pecos League. He spent only 18 games with the Triggers, as he earned a promotion to the Frontier League with a .514 batting average, six homers and 33 RBIs.

The remainder of the 2018 season was spent with Florence. Ramirez played in 67 games hitting for a .276 average, swatting nine home runs, nine doubles, driving in 34 runs and scoring 33. His 31 walks that season helped him gain an on base percentage of .380 during his true rookie season.

Last season, Ramirez played in 92 games with the Freedom. He led the team with a .289 batting average, crushed seven home runs and 19 doubles. He would drive in 54 RBI and score 56 runs. The end of the season numbers were good enough for Ramirez to be named a Postseason All-Star in the Frontier League. He was also named to the Frontier League All-Star team.