SPORTS BRIEFS: Five Sioux City Musketeers selected in NHL draft

Five Musketeers selected in NHL draft

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Musketeers had a total of five current or past players drafted by the NHL on Wednesday.

Defenseman Chase Edwards was drafted in the fourth round by the New Jersey Devils. Johnson is will play for the Musketeers this season and will play at the University of Michigan next year.

Then in the fifth round, the Boston Bruins selected Sioux City defenseman Mason Langenbrunner.

Sioux City winger Chase Bradley was then selected in the seventh round by the Detroit Red Wings. All three players expected to see key roles with the Musketeers this season.

Two former Musketeers were drafted. Sam Stange was selected in the fourth round and a little later in the fourth, Blake Biondi was selected.

