Four from ISU earn scholarships
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell announced that three walk-on contributors – Braxton Lewis, Collin Olson and Amechie Walker – will finish their respective careers as Cyclones on scholarship.
Lewis has been a contributor on defense for three seasons and a key player in Iowa State’s resurgence on defense. Lewis started all 13 games in 2018, leading the team in interceptions (three) and racking up 70 tackles to rank fourth on the team.
Lewis was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after the Oklahoma State victory when he posted seven tackles, one TFL and one interception. He was a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, given annually to the nation’s best football player who began their career as a walk-on.
Olson spent his first three years as a defensive lineman until Campbell suggested a switch to the offensive line prior to the 2018 season. Olson started 11 games at left guard, helping pave the way for 1,000-yard rusher and All-American David Montgomery.
Walker arrived at Iowa State in 2016 as a wide receiver after transferring from New Hampshire. Walker worked with the wide receiver unit in 2016 and 2017 before switching to the defensive secondary in 2018.
He earned a spot on special teams and played three defensive snaps in the Alamo Bowl vs. Washington State last year. After a productive spring season, Walker has worked his way up on the defensive backfield depth chart.
Iowa's Pemsl has hardship waiver approved
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior forward Cordell Pemsl’s hardship waiver petition has been approved by the Big Ten Conference.
Pemsl will have two years of men’s basketball eligibility remaining after playing a total of 29 minutes in two nonconference games last season. He underwent season-ending surgery on Dec. 18, 2018, to remove hardware near his knee from a previous surgery when he was in high school. Pemsl has played in 68 career games, averaging 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
The Cyclone Athletic bus stops in Sioux City
The Cyclone Athletic bus will be stopping in Sioux City on Tuesday.
Plan to attend and celebrate Cyclone successes with other ISU fans, student-athletes, coaches, Cy and spirit squad members. We will welcome them at noon at the Sioux City Convention Center.
Admission is free and includes kids activities and door prizes. Food is available for purchase.
8th annual SSC booster club tournament
The eighth annual South Sioux athletic booster club golf tournament will take play on Saturday, June 1.
The four-person scramble begins at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start at Covington Link Golf Course in South Sioux.
The cost is $60 to participate which includes golfing, the cart and dinner. Proceeds go toward scholarships in memory of Pat Kavanaugh.
Contact Shelly at Covington at 402-494-9841 to enter.
UNI volleyball signs Ava Vitale
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The UNI volleyball program added another name to its recruiting class, signing Boylan Catholic High School’s Ava Vitale.
Vitale was a four year starter for coaches Mill McLaughlin and Tom Lynde. Playing both setter and outside hitter in her career at Boylan, she earned all-conference honors her junior and senior season and earning an all-state honor in her junior season. Vitale was a four year honor roll student and was named a NIC-10 Scholar Athlete all four years.
Iowa volleyball recruiting class ranked
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa volleyball team’s 2019 recruiting class has been ranked 24th in the nation, according to prepvolleyball.com. The ranking is Iowa’s highest in program history.
Iowa’s 24th-ranked recruiting class welcomes eight newcomers including, Joslyn Boyer, Jaedynn Evans, Emma Grunkemeyer, Kyndra Hansen, Emma Lowes, Blythe Rients, Grace Tubbs, and Edina Schmidt.
In total, the Hawkeyes are bringing in three middle blockers, two outside hitters, and three defensive specialists.