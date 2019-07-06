Iowa's Gustafson named Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa graduate Megan Gustafson has been named the 2018-19 Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year.
Gustafson is the first Iowa student since Kristy Gleason (field hockey) in 1994 to win the award. She is the eighth Big Ten basketball student-athlete to claim the honor.
Gustafson ended her career as the most decorated Hawkeye in program history. She is the first Big Ten student to be named consensus national player of the year (Associated Press, ESPN, Naismith, USBWA). She was also named the Honda Sport Award winner for basketball and was one of three finalists for the Honda Cup.
Gustafson owns 16 Iowa school records, including career marks for points (2,804) and rebounds (1,460). Gustafson led the nation in five categories as a senior, including points per game (27.8), field goal percentage (69.9), total points (1,001), and double-doubles (33). She also holds conference career records for rebounds (1,460), field goal percentage (.657), and double-doubles (88).
USD's Morris, Pederson recognized by CSCAA
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- South Dakota teammates Isaac Morris and Haley Pederson are honorable mention selections for the Scholar All-America team announced by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA). The duo are two of nine Summit League athletes represented on the team.
Students named honorable mention achieved a GPA of 3.50 and achieved a "B" time standard or competed at an NCAA Regional or Zone Diving qualifier.
Morris was named the Summit League Championship men’s diving MVP after winning the league title in the one-meter event and finishing third in the three-meter event. He participated in the NCAA Zone Diving Qualifying Meet for the third straight season after returning from a torn ACL to dive in the final four competitions of the season. The graphic design major carries a 3.52 GPA.
Pederson earned All-Summit League honors in both diving events, the one-meter and three-meter. She finished as the league runner-up to teammate Sarah Schank in the three-meter event while finishing third in the one-meter event. The NCAA Zone Diving Qualifier carries a 4.0 GPA as a business management major.