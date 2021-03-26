SPORTS BRIEFS: IBCA All-Star games to be played Saturday at Dallas Center-Grimes

IBCA features several area seniors
GRIMES, Iowa — The Iowa Basketball Coaches Association on Saturday will host its all-star games on Saturday, and both Northwest teams feature players from the area.
The Northwest girls team will play first at Dallas Center-Grimes High School, playing the Southwest team at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday.
That roster includes Central Lyon’s Hayden Heimensen and Cherokee’s JeMae Nichols. The roster will also feature two players from Rock Valley and Newell-Fonda.
The two Rockets players on the team are Abby Heemstra and Lexie VanKekerix. Ella Larsen and Bailey Sievers are the two Mustangs who are on Saturday’s roster.
Okoboji coach John Adams will be part of the coaching staff.
On the boys’ side, the Northwest roster features eight area players, including two from Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Majok Majouk and Jake Layman are the two Warriors playing, as their team’s first game is at 11:30 a.m.
Also on the list are: River Valley’s Garrett Trapp, Le Mars’ Spencer Mackey, Boyden-Hull’s Marcus Kelderman, Alta-Aurelia’s Cade Rohwer, Spirit Lake’s Creighton Morisch and OABCIG’s Cooper DeJean.
The teams will be co-coached by Bishop Heelan coach Andy Foster and Sioux Central’s Stephen Tjaden.
Umude enters transfer portal
VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota men's basketball senior Stanley Umude announced Friday that he will be entering the transfer portal.
He led the Coyotes in scoring all season with 21.6 points overall and recorded 20.9 points per game in league play. Umude finished the season 9th in the nation in scoring. Umude has recorded 20 plus points 14 times and 30 plus points five times including a career-high 41 points against SDSU in December. He is currently 11th in program history in total points (1,520), was a two-time Summit League Player of the Week, and was the Summit League December Athlete of the Month.
Umude recorded games of 24 and 23 in USD's two games at the conference tournament in Sioux Falls.
"I never thought South Dakota could become a second home to me but it did," Umude said Friday on social media. "My four years here have been a blesssing and I will forever cherish the memories and relationships I made.
"With that being said, I have decided to go through the NBA Draft process while maintaining the option to return to school for one more year. I will also be entering the transfer portal to explore my options as a Grad transfer."