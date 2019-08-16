Epenesa selected to SI preseason team
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa has been named a unanimous Sports Illustrated preseason first-team All-American.
The honor by SI adds to a long list of awards for Epenesa this preseason. Most recently, he was named to the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List, the Nagurski Trophy Preseason Watch List, and the Big Ten’s Preseason Honors List.
A first-team All-Big Ten selection last season, Epenesa led the Big Ten and ranked 12th nationally in sacks (10.5), ranked second in the Big Ten and 16th nationally in forced fumbles (four) and ranked fourth in the conference in tackles for loss (16.5).
Iowa's McDonald plans to transfer
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa redshirt freshman linebacker Jayden McDonald has entered his name in the transfer portal, with the intention of transferring from the Hawkeye football program
McDonald, a native of Suwannee, Georgia, joined the Hawkeyes a year ago and did not see any game action in 2018.
USD finalizes triathlon schedule
VERMILLION, S.D. -- The first home triathlon meet in South Dakota history highlights the 2019 South Dakota triathlon schedule.
South Dakota makes its home debut at Lake Yankton near Yankton, South Dakota, for the inaugural USD Invitational. The Coyotes will toe the line against Black Hills State and Drury at 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.
The Coyotes are scheduled to make appearances at all three regional qualifiers, providing three opportunities to qualify for the USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championships. To qualify for nationals, the team needs to place in the top-two at any of the three regional qualifiers.
South Dakota kicks off the season with the Central Regional Qualifier at Lake Andrea in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, on Sept. 1.
The Coyotes will return to the Belle Fourche Reservoir in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, for the second-straight year. South Dakota dueled Black Hills State on the course in 2018 but this season’s edition will be the West Regional Qualifier on Sept. 15. Returner Leah Drengenberg earned the all-West Region Freshman award after last year’s meet with her fourth-place finish.
After a trio of September meets, the Coyotes will rest up for the East Regional Qualifier held Oct. 19 at Smith Mountain Lake in Huddleston, Virginia.
The season concludes with the 2019 edition of the USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championship on Nov. 16. The Coyote women finished runner-up in their inaugural season behind top-10 finishes from Drengenberg, Sammy Whitting and Payton Ryz. All three return for their sophomore campaigns. The national meet returns to Tempe Town Lake in Tempe, Arizona.