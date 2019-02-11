Iowa's Gustafson tabbed ESPNW National Player of the Week
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa women’s basketball senior Megan Gustafson has been named ESPNW’s National Player of the Week, ESPN announced late Sunday evening.
Gustafson was also named the Big Ten women's basketball player of the week for the 11th time this season.
Gustafson, Iowa’s all-time leading scorer, averaged 35.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, and shot 72.1 percent from the field last week.
The Port Wing, Wisconsin, native netted 41 points on 17-for-24 (70.8 percent) shooting from the field to lead Iowa to an 86-71 win over No. 21/23 Michigan State on Feb. 7. Gustafson also pulled down 14 rebounds, recorded four blocks, dished out two assists, and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line against the Spartans.
Gustafson continued her dominance at Ohio State on Feb. 10, tying a Big Ten record (Jantel Lavender, Ohio State) with her 77th career double-double. Gustafson scored 29 points and pulled down 16 boards in 33 minutes of game action. She shot 73.7 percent (14-for-19) from the field.
Gustafson and the No. 16/16 Hawkeyes return to action Thursday, hosting Illinois in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. (CT). Tickets are $12 for adults and free for youth and UI students.
Buena Vista catcher Guyett named to watchlist
STORM LAKE – Buena Vista sophomore catcher Carlee Guyett was a First Team All-Region selection following her freshman campaign a year ago, and now prior to her second season, has been listed as one of 50 players on the Schutt Sports/NFCA Division III National Player of the Year Watch List for 2019.
The team is made up of 26 returning NFCA All-Americans with the remaining list made up of First Team All-Region honorees. Guyett is one of just 11 sophomores included on the list.
This list is compiled annually by the NFCA's Division III All-America committee. The list will subsequently be cut to 25 and 10 as the season progresses, before the winner is chosen following the completion of the NCAA Championships.
Guyett hit a team-high and conference-best .466 during her first collegiate season which was the fifth-best single-season average in school history and ranked second in the entire region. She set a new school record with 17 doubles on the year and had at least one hit in 34 of the 36 games, including an 18-game hitting streak to begin her career. She had multiple hits in her first four career games and finished the year with 18 multi-hit games overall. Her 61 total hits were one shy of matching the school record and were the third-most in the region.
Her .524 on-base percentage ranked fifth in the region and she was also in the top-15 in RBI (35) and total bases (83).
Defensively, the Omaha, Neb., native made just one error in more than 160 total chances and also threw out three attempted base stealers.
Buena Vista opens its 2019 season on February 23 and 24 when they will play a total of four games over the two days inside of the Rochester Dome. The first of those is against #20 UW-Oshkosh on the 23rd at 4:00 p.m.