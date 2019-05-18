Iowa's Stewart inks contract in Australia
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa graduate Hannah Stewart has inked a professional contract with the Lakeside Lightning based in North Lake, Western Australia.
The Lakeside Lightning, a member of the Women’s State Basketball League (WSBL) in Australia, won the WSBL Championship in 2018. They finished the season with a 21-1 overall record.
Stewart started all 36 games for the Hawkeyes this past season – the first 36 starts of her career. The 2019 Big Ten All-Tournament Team selection registered single-season career highs in every statistical category. Stewart was second on the team in field goal percentage (56.1 percent) and rebounding (6.7 rebounds per game). She ranked third on the team in scoring, averaging 11.1 points per contest.
UNI softball lands two on scholar team
ST. LOUIS, Missouri – The UNI softball team landed two student-athletes on the MVC Scholar-Athlete Team.
The 2019 MVC Player of the Year Sammey Bunch adds another First Team Scholar-Athlete award to her resume. Bunch earned the same recognition as a sophomore. Bunch is a decorated shortstop for the Panthers, earning First Team All- MVC honors as a freshman, sophomore and junior.
Bunch has been consistent at the plate all year long, 62 hits on 157 at-bats with 50 RBIs and 17 home runs. Bunch is a Movement and Exercise Science major with a 3.57 cumulative GPA.
Adaira Opiola earns her first Scholar-Athlete nod as a junior. Opiola was named an Honorable Mention Scholar-Athlete in 2019. Opiola is fifth on the team in RBIs (19), doubles (four), and home runs (five). Opiola has a 3.87 cumulative grade point average while majoring in Political Science.