ISU's Haliburton wins gold
HERAKLION, Greece – Iowa State sophomore Tyrese Haliburton and his USA Basketball teammates are Gold medalists after defeating Mali, 93-79, Sunday at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Greece. Haliburton was named to the tournament’s All-Star Five.
Haliburton finished the game with six points, eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot. He was 3-for-4 from the field.
In the tournament, Haliburton averaged 7.9 points and 6.9 assists. He shot 68.9 percent from the field and made 10-of-18 three-pointers.