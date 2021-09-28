SPORTS BRIEFS: Merga Gemeda wins third Summit League Runner of the Week this season

Gemeda wins 3rd runner of the week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota fourth-year junior Merga Gemeda has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Cross Country Men’s Runner of the Week..
Gemeda garners the honor for the third time this season and the fifth time in his career. He owns the fastest time in the Summit this fall with his clocking of 24:23.7 from the Woody Greeno Invitational.
Five Summit League cross country teams went head-to-head on Saturday at the 35th Roy Griak Invitational and Gemeda was the first finisher from the Summit across the finish line. He completed the 8,000-meter course in 25:24.4. It also marked the fourth-fastest time by a Coyote on the Les Bolstad course in the Division I era.
The Coyotes compete next at the Briar Cliff Invitational on Friday afternoon held at Adams Nature Center in North Sioux City.
STAUSHOLM WINS WOMEN’S SOCCER WEEKLY AWARD: Victoria Stausholm of Morningside University is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Women’s Soccer Offensive Player-of-the-Week.
Stausholm, a freshman, from Esbjerg, Denmark, Posted both game-winning scores and had a total of three total on six shot on goal attempts. She is now tied for first for Morningside in goals (four) and is second in points (eight).
NORTHWESTERN MEN’S SOCCER SWEEPS GPAC: James Bolger of Northwestern College is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Men’s Soccer Offensive Player-of-the-Week.
Bolger, a junior, from Boyle, Republic of Ireland, netted the game-winning goal against No. 22 Morningside with less than 10 seconds remaining in overtime.
The win marked the first win for the Raiders over a nationally-ranked team at home since 2012, and helped the Raiders stay unbeaten in GPAC play. He tallied two shots in the two Raider victories this week.
Ezekiel Foltz of Northwestern is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Men’s Soccer Defensive Player-of-the-Week.
Foltz, a junior, from Sioux Center, helped the Raiders start 3-0 in league play, the best start since 2018, as the Raiders downed No. 2 Morningside and Concordia last week.
WAYNE STATE VOLLEYBALL: Following three NSIC home sweeps last week, the Wayne State College volleyball team moved up one spot to seventh in the latest AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon. The Wildcats, 10-2 overall and 3-1 in the NSIC, received 863 points in voting conducted by various Division II coaches from across the country.
WSC notched home sweeps last week over Sioux Falls, Minnesota Crookston and Bemidji State and will play road matches this weekend at the University of Mary Friday night at 6 p.m. and Minot State Saturday at 2 p.m.