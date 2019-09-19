Morningside golf sweeps GPAC awards
SIOUX CITY -- The sophomore duo of Laia Badosa and Torben Boeger represented Morningside College on the Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s and women’s Golfer of the Week accolades for Sept. 9-15.
Badosa, picking up second such recognition this season and fourth all-time, recorded her second individual medalist award in three fall tourneys to date when she shot a 152 at the Lila Frommelt Fall Classic Sept. 13 and 14. She wound up three strokes in front of the remainder of the field, leading four Mustangs among the top five.
Boeger also earned his second Golfer of the Week honor this season. He registered back-to-back sub-70 scores, increasing a then run of three straight rounds of doing so, in route to the medalist title at the Siouxland Invitational Sept. 9 and 10. He defeated the field by two strokes as part of his first collegiate individual title.
USD volleyball earns Summit honors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Fresh off a third consecutive 3-0 weekend, South Dakota volleyball players Sami Slaughter and Anne Rasmussen have been named Summit League Athletes of the Week.
Slaughter, a junior, earns Offensive Player of the Week honors after a producing a .420 hitting percentage over three matches that included 43 kills and only nine errors in 81 attempts.
Slaughter produced double figure kill totals in all three matches, hit .600 on 16 kills and only one error against Wyoming and added 17 kills in the five-set win over Iowa.
Rasmussen, the Coyotes senior libero, earns Defensive Player of the Week honors after totaling 63 digs in three matches, a 5.25 dig per set average.
Rasmussen was especially big in the five-set win over Iowa where she produced a season-high 30 digs.
The Coyotes take a 9-1 record into their final non-conference weekend of the season, a trip to Peoria, Illinois, and matches against Northern Illinois and Bradley on Friday.
Morningside's Richter earns honor
Richter gains conference weekly honor
SIOUX CITY -- Sophomore goalkeeper Maleah Richter was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference’s women’s soccer Defensive Player of the Week.
Richter picked up her first collegiate clean sheet in goal and the program’s first since 2018, blanking Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference foe University of St. Mary 2-0 Sept. 14. She picked up one save in the midst of seven Spires shot attempts.
Dordt's Couch takes weekly honor
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports have announced Dordt’s Olivia Couch as a GPAC Cross Country Runner of the Week.
Couch won the Herb Blakely at Dordt University meet held on Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa. She ran a 19:34 to beat 63 other runners and helped the Defenders to a team title by 65 points. This was Couch’s first individual cross country title in her college career.
The Defenders are off this week and will resume the 2019 season on Saturday, September 28 at the Dean White Invite hosted by Doane University in Crete, Nebraska.
Northwestern's Hendricks earns GPAC honor
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern's Dylan Hendricks was named the GPAC Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week.
Hendricks ran the fastest time among NAIA runners at the SDSU Classic last weekend in Brookings, S.D. The junior finished 20th overall with an 8K time of 26:29 in a meet that featured several NCAA Division I and Division II schools.