Morningside's Badosa, Northwestern's Badura named GPAC Golfers of the Year
Morningside's Laia Badosa was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference women's golfer of the year and Caleb Badura was named the GPAC men's golf of the year.
Morningside's Maria Nava, Sam Knight, Alex Mankle and Maria Zorrilla were named the to the All-GPAC team as were Briar Cliff's Abby Brinkman, Nicole Hemelberg and Arianna Presilla and Northwestern's Chanda Zomermaand.
Morningside's Corey Matthey, Sam Storey and Cody Holck were named to the All-GPAC team along with Northwestern's Austin Reitz and Isaac Knock and Briar Cliff's Erik Ingenluijff.
Eight USD players name All-Summit
FARGO, N.D. -- Eight South Dakota softball players have earned all-Summit League honors. The eight matches the most in program history first set by the 2015 squad.
The Coyotes’ entire infield is all-Summit League. That includes catcher Jessica Rogers, first baseman Jamie Holscher, second baseman Alyssa Fernandez, shortstop Lauren Eamiguel, third baseman Lauren Wobken and pitchers Alexis Devers and Dustie Durham. Center fielder Camille Fowler is also on the team.
Rogers, a senior, is a first-team honoree for the third consecutive season. Fowler, a junior, is a three-time all-Summit outfielder. Eamiguel is a first-teamer in each of her first two seasons. Fernandez earned all-conference honors in each of her two years inside the Summit.
Holscher, who led the conference in RBIs, had the second-best average and was third for homers. Holscher led the league in hits both overall (65) and in conference play (24).
At 31-24, South Dakota boasts its most wins at the Division I level. The Coyotes finished 12-6 in Summit play and are the No. 2 seed in the tournament. Their first game will be Thursday at 2:30 p.m. against either Purdue Fort Wayne or Western Illinois.
USD's Falda, Warner earn Summit honor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota junior Helen Falda and senior Eldon Warner have been named Summit League Track and Field Athletes of the Week for the period ended May 5.
Falda brings home the weekly award for the third time of her career and second time in 2019. She vaulted a career-best 14 feet, 5.25 inches, to top the collegians at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays last Friday. The height moved her to seventh in the NCAA and 22nd in the world this spring. Falda briefly set the Howard Wood meet record before Coyote alumna Emily Grove jumped 14-11 at the meet.
Warner collects his first career Summit weekly honor on the track. He won the 1,500 meters in 3:46.16 at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday. He moved to second on the Summit League performance list with the new season best. Warner topped the field of 48 athletes by two seconds.
The Coyotes kick off the Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Macomb, Illinois, on Wednesday at Hanson Field. The meet is scheduled for May 8-10.
UNI's Colon, Foster compete at Beat the Streets
NEW YORK, New York – Two Panthers competed in the Beat the Streets Grapple at the Garden on Monday.
UNI's 184-pound national champion competed at 86 kilograms in the event while former Panther and World silver medalist Joe Colon wrestled at 61 kilograms.
Colon, coming off a Pan-American Championship, took on 2019 NCAA Champion and two-time finalist Nick Suriana of Rutgers, falling 3-1.
Both wrestlers were penalized on the shot clock for a 1-1 tie in the second period with Suriano holding the tie-breaker. Suriano secured a two-point takedown in the final seconds to win the bout.
Foster took on 2018 World Champion and 2 time NCAA Champion David Taylor. Just seconds into the match, Foster was in on a takedown attempt when Taylor went down with a leg injury. After taping the knee Taylor resumed the match only to stop again seconds later after it was clear he could not continue. Foster won the match by injury default.
Foster and Colon will compete next at the world team trials in Raleigh, North Carolina on May 17-18.