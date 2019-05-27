KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- NAIA announced its men's and women's Daktronics track and field scholar-athletes.
In order to be nominated by an institution, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 and must have achieved a junior academic status to qualify for this honor.
Honorees for the Morningside women - Brynlee Loptin, Clare Kortlever, Megan Maaske and Natalie Lambert.
Honorees for the Briar Cliff women - Danielle Ullmann, Kacey Hovden, Kaitlin Pauls, Katelyn Reidel and Katelynn Polak.
Honorees for the Northwestern women - Alyssa Krohn, Bre Harthoorn, Emily Sorensen, Emma Van Meeteren, Hannah Paauw, Kassidy De Jong, Kelsey Lang, Katrina Engebretson, Rebekah Muilenburg and Wesley Milligan.
Honorees for the Dordt women - Elizabeth Rankin, Emma Boven, Hannah Veldhuisen, Jenna Stephens, Jenna Bremer, Joscelyn Wind, Olivia Couch, Pam Regnerus and Sarah Wensink.
Honorees for the Morningside men - Chase Hiser, Logan Roberts, Michael Rizzi, Taylor Duncan and Tony Patton.
Honorees for the Briar Cliff men - Anthony Kollasch, Matt Holzman, Taylor Clark and Zach Kollasch.
Honorees for the Northwestern men - Caleb Benzing, Grahm Kenobbie and Kyle Bakker.
Honorees for the Dordt men - Brandon Schreur, Caleb Herman, Caleb Kroese and Mark Bakker.
Northwestern's Badura named All-Region
Northwestern freshman Caleb Badura, the 2019 GPAC Champion and Player of the Year, was named to the 15-team player All-Central Region team and one of 60 players from all of the NAIA to receive the honor.
The freshman led the Red Raiders with a 73.6 scoring average this season, tied for the second lowest season average in program history. Badura won two meets, finished in the top 10 five times and tied for 59th at the NAIA Men's Golf National Championship held this week in Mesa, Ariz.
WSC lands three on NCBWA team
WAYNE, Neb. -- Three Wayne State College Wildcat baseball players were voted to the 2019 NCBWA (National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association) Division II Baseball All-Central Region Team. Andrew Hanson received Second Team All-Region honors while Ryan Obrecht and Kyle Thompson were Honorable Mention selections.
Hanson, a sophomore designated hitter, received Second Team All-Region honors with a .303 batting average this season. He produced five homers with 31 RBI and ranked second on the team in stolen bases (14-16) and was third on the team in hits with 54. Other post-season honors for Hanson this year include Second Team All-NSIC and D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team.
Obrecht, a freshman pitcher, was named First Team All-NSIC and D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team after a stellar freshman season on the hill for the Wildcats. He posted a 7-2 record in 12 appearances and nine starts with a 2.04 ERA, ranking fourth in the NSIC. In 57 1/3 innings of work, Obrecht allowed just 40 hits and 13 earned runs while striking out 50 batters with just 15 walks.
Obrecht had a streak of 21 1/3 scoreless innings late in the season that included three straight shutout wins at Minot State, at Winona State and vs. Concordia-St. Paul. He took a no-hitter into the seventh inning vs. Concordia-St. Paul on April 2h and finished with a season-high 10 strikeouts and a one-hit shutout in an 11-0 win, resulting in NSIC Pitcher of the Week honors. Obrecht led the NSIC this season in opponent batting average (.194), tied for first in fewest earned runs allowed (13), tied for second in fewest hits allowed (40) and tied for sixth in wins (7). He was also the only pitcher in the NSIC this season to not allow a home run.
Thompson, a senior third baseman, was a First Team All-NSIC honoree for the Wildcats this season after leading the team in batting with a .343 batting average. He led WSC in hits (61), total bases (101) and slugging percentage (.567), finishing the season tied for 10th in total bases and 11th in slugging percentage. Thompson hit eight homers with 44 RBI this season and was named NSIC Player of the Week February 19 after opening the season with grand slams in back-to-back weeks at Northeastern State and Fort Hays State.
Wayne State College finished the 2019 season at 32-18 overall and fifth place in the NSIC with a 23-12 league mark.