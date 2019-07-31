North grad Canny named course supervisor
LINCOLN, Neb. -- North graduate Joe Canny, who was the captain of the Stars golf team for two seasons, was named the player development supervisor for Lincoln City Golf, which manages four championship 18-hole courses and one nine-hole learning center in Lincoln.
Canney is in charge of managing the growth of the game, golf marketing and instruction programming for Lincoln's municipal courses. He's a 2009 graduate of the PGA Golf Management Program at the University of Nebraska.
Greenfield, Rozeboom earn MVFC honors
South Dakota's Darin Greenfield and South Dakota State's Christian Rozeboom were both recognized on the Missouri Valley Football Conference Preseason Team on the defensive side along. SDSU's Ryan Earith and Northern Iowa's Xavior Williams were also named to the preseason team.
Greenfield is a two-time All-American and two-time first-team all-MVFC honoree. He finished 20th on the ballot for national defensive player of the year last season. Of the returners to the MVFC this year, no one has recorded more sacks (15.0) and tackles-for-loss (34.0) than Greenfield over the last two seasons. He is also the Coyotes’ third-leading tackler in that span.
In 33 career games dating back to 2016, Greenfield has accumulated 141 tackles including 41 for loss and 19 sacks. He has the fourth-most sacks and sixth-most tackles-for-loss in program history. He will take a run and reaching the top of those two lists in 2019.
USD junior punter Brady Schutt (Orange City, Iowa) received enough votes to earn honorable mention.
Rozeboom, a senior from Sioux Center, Iowa, has been a first-team all-MVFC honoree each of his first three seasons. He registered team highs of 105 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss in 2018, while also forcing three fumbles and intercepting a pair of passes.
Earith posted a team-best 5.5 sacks and added nine tackles for loss en route to receiving second-team all-MVFC accolades in 2018.
Williams was named first-team defensive back and earned an All-MVFC Honorable Mention nod as a return specialist.
He earned first-team All-Conference honors as a DB in 2019 with four interceptions for 113 return yards and a game-clinching pick-six against South Dakota State with less than a minute to play. He also notched 42 total tackles, one tackle for loss and broke up three passes.
As a return man, he tallied 16 returns for 400 yards, a 25-yard average, with a long return of 55 yards. He also had seven punt returns for 20 yards on the season.
ISU's Joens wins 2nd gold medal
BANGKOK, Thailand – Ashley Joens and USA Basketball (7-0) won gold at the FIBA U19 Women's World Cup with a 74-70 overtime win over Australia (5-2). The win marks the eighth gold medal for USA Basketball and the second for Joens.
Joens appeared in all seven of USA Basketball's World Cup games. Last summer, Joens became the first Cyclone to win gold with USA Basketball, capturing the FIBA Americas Women's Championship.
Joens averaged 10 minutes a game, providing a boost off the bench. Joens was a late addition to the team after originally being named an alternate. She joined the squad as they departed the United States for the World Cup.