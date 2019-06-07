Pitts sets pace in Sioux Valley qualifying
CHEROKEE, Iowa – A familiar name sits atop the list of early bird qualifiers for the 85th annual Sioux Valley Amateur Match Play golf tournament.
Local product Matt Pitts, who won Iowa’s oldest match play tournament in 2012, has the lowest score to date with a 2-under-par 70. Friday was the final day for early bird qualifying, with regular qualifying running June 8-14.
Nick Dreckman of Le Mars, Iowa, posted a 1-under 71 to join Pitts as the only players to break par thus far.
Andrew Zinn of Storm Lake, Iowa, is in with 73, Zach Mathers of Sioux Falls 74, Doug Boever of Remsen, Iowa, 77 and 2010 champion Bill Mathers of Cushing, Iowa, 79.
The latest anyone can tee off for an 18-hole qualifying time is 1 p.m. on Friday, June 14, while the final nine-hole qualifiers can start no later than 3 p.m. Pairings will be announced for each flight on Friday, followed by a Calcutta auction and meal at Cherokee Golf Course.
Championship and first flight matches will consist of 18 holes and flights two through seven play nine-hole matches, beginning Saturday, June 15.
J.D. Anderson of Des Moines is the defending champion and thus exempt from qualifying. Anderson has already retired the Frank Greenwood Memorial trophy and has one leg up on the Wayne Johnson Memorial trophy.
The qualifying medalist wins a $250 prize. A consolation tournament for those who fail to qualify for the regular event will be held Saturday, June 15 at Aurelia Golf Course.
WSC's Jones selected for NSIC HOF
The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced its 2019 Hall of Fame inductees and former Wildcat baseball All-American Dustin Jones is one of four individuals selected for induction.
Jones becomes the sixth individual from Wayne State College to be inducted into the NSIC Hall of Fame, joining volleyball player Emily (Schroeder) Jones in 2018, retired baseball coach John Manganaro (2016), softball/soccer standout Sarah (Herrick) Wagenfuhr (2015), baseball pitcher Brady Borner (2012) and the late Pete Chapman (athletic director) in 2006.
The NSIC 2019 Hall of Fame Class also includes Erika Hohenstein of MSU Moorhead, Jason Jacobs from Southwest Minnesota State and Deidra (Faber) Schumacher of Winona State.
Jones was a standout center fielder for Wayne State College from 2004-07. He helped WSC win four NSIC regular season titles, three NSIC Tournament titles and played in the NCAA Tournament all four years, including a regional championship game appearance in 2004. Jones was a First Team All-NSIC selection as a junior and senior and honorable mention as a freshman and sophomore. He was named to the NSIC All-Tournament Team three times and was MVP of the 2005 tournament as a sophomore. Jones was Second Team All-Region as a junior and was named All-American by Rawlings/ABCA and Daktronics during his senior season.
Jones ended his career the all-time leader at Wayne State in hits (276), runs scored (236) and triples (16) while ranking second in career at-bats (741) and third in stolen bases (79-96). His record as a player was 163-63-1.
Following his days at Wayne State, Jones played five seasons with the Sioux City Explorers in the American Association. In 2008, he was third in the league in stolen bases, fourth in on-base percentage and fifth in walks. Jones was inducted into the WSC Athletic Hall of Fame on October 8, 2016, and just completed his first year serving on the WSC Athletic Hall of Fame Committee.
Dustin and his wife Emily (Schroeder), a 2014 WSC and 2018 NSIC Hall of Fame volleyball player, reside in Elkhorn, Nebraska with their two children, Allie and Mara. Jones works in sales with Thrasher Basement Systems.