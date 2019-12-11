SPORTS BRIEFS: Travel with the Morningside football team plus watch parties

Travel with the Mustangs and watch parties
Fans, friends, and alumni of Morningside College football can find news on travel and more for the 2019 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ football championship game at https://www.msidemustangs.com/article/football.
Six watch parties in the metro Sioux City area have been set up for the Saturday, Dec. 21, contest between the defending champion and 2019 national playoff top-seeded Mustangs and second-seeded Marian University of Indiana which kicks off at 6 p.m. Central Standard Time at Eddie Robinson Stadium on Grambling University’s campus in Grambling, Louisiana. Fans are welcome at Bob Roe’s North End Zone, Bob Roe’s Point After, Bodega 401, Clyde’s Pub and Grill, Miles Inn, and Wheelhouse with more options being set up in the area and other locations which will be announced on the online fan guide.
USD to host NIVC semifinals
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota’s volleyball team has advanced in the National Invitational Volleyball Championships and will host a semifinal match on Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
The Coyotes (30-2) have posted NIVC wins over Central Michigan, UNLV and UT Arlington and will welcome either Tulsa or Weber State to Vermillion for Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. match.
Tickets for Saturday’s match will go on sale on Thursday morning and can be obtained in person at the Coyote Ticket Office during normal business hours. You can contact the Ticket Office by phone at (605) 677-5959 or you can purchase online.
Briar Cliff's Bowman earns GPAC honor
SIOUX CITY -- After claiming two first-place finishes in his first collegiate track meet, Briar Cliff's Jalen Bowman was honored by the GPAC with the league's Track Athlete of the Week.
Bowman won the 60-meter dash at the BVU Early Bird with a time of 6.99 seconds while also taking the crown in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.59 seconds.
Anna Heusinkveld (Northwestern) was award the Track Athlete of the Week for females in the conference.
The honors were the first of the season for track and field athletes. Bowman and the rest of the Chargers are off until next semester when the Blue and Gold compete at the Dordt Invite on January 18 in Sioux Center, Iowa.
USD women move up to No. 21
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota women’s basketball improves to No. 21 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll. It marks the highest ranking the Coyotes have earned in seven weeks in the poll between the last two seasons and improves three spots from last week.
South Dakota (9-1) defeated Creighton (RV) on Wednesday by a margin of 72-65.
Summit League Preseason Player of the Year Ciara Duffy has paced the Coyotes this season with 16.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. She’s reached double-figures in all 10 games. Sjerven joins her in averaging double-digits with 12 points per game, while junior guards Monica Arens and Chloe Lamb also contribute 10 points per game.
Additionally, South Dakota checked in at 14th in the first official RPI released this week. The Coyotes have played four teams in the top-20 of the RPI – Missouri State (2), Creighton (9), Ohio State (12) and Drake (17) – so far in nonconference action.
The Coyotes continue their four-game home stand this week by hosting Mount Marty at 7 p.m. Wednesday followed by Montana at 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available at GoYotes.com.
WSC's Beller named All-American
WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State College senior middle hitter Tarrin Beller has received two more post-season honors. She was named AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Third Team All-American and added D2CCA (Division II Conference Commissioners Association) All-America Honorable Mention honors as voted on by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America). Beller is the first Wildcat volleyball All-American since Alyssa Frauendorfer in 2015.
Beller, a 6-0 senior middle hitter from Humphrey (Humphrey HS), was the top blocker in the NSIC the last two seasons. She earned First Team All-NSIC, AVCA and D2CCA Central Region honors this season after leading Wayne State in kills and blocks, averaging 2.90 kills and 1.24 blocks per set. Beller ranks first in the NSIC in blocks per set and is sixth in hitting percentage (.344) and was named NSIC Player of the Week twice this season.
Beller recorded at least two blocks in all but one match this season for the Wildcats. She had 13 matches with 10 or more kills, highlighted by a career-best 18 at Augustana October 31. Beller was named Most Valuable Player of the Shark II Invitational in Florida in early September after averaging 3.08 kills and 1.75 blocks per set while posting a .532 hitting percentage helping WSC to a 4-0 record.
Wayne State College finished the 2019 season at 24-7 overall and fifth place in the NSIC with a 14-6 league mark. The Wildcats were ranked 13th in the final regular season AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.