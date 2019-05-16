UNI football announces start time
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – UNI football released game times for the upcoming 2019 season which includes six home games.
The first five home games will kickoff at 4 p.m. and the season finale against Western Illinois will begin at 1 p.m.
The Panthers host a pair of non-conference home games against Southern Utah on Sept. 7 and Idaho State on Sept. 21.
UNI opens Missouri Valley Football Conference play at home on Oct. 5 against Youngstown State. The Panthers also host South Dakota on Oct. 19, Indiana State on Nov. 9 before the season finale on Nov. 23.
The Panthers also have road games against Iowa State (Aug. 31), Weber State (Sept. 28), North Dakota State (Oct. 12), Missouri State (Oct. 26), Illinois State (Nov. 2) and South Dakota State (Nov. 16).
Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting unipanthers.com/tickets or by calling the UNI ticket office at 319-273-4849.
35 WSC athletes named all-academic
WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State College placed 35 student-athletes on the 2019 Northern Sun Conference Spring All-Academic Teams. The NSIC highlights the All-Academic Team members with a 3.60 grade point average or higher with the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence Award and 19 of the 35 All-Academic selections from Wayne State College had a 3.60 GPA or higher.
To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher. Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution (true freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.
The WSC men’s outdoor track and field team had 12 honorees followed by baseball with nine selections, eight by women’s track and field and softball received six selections.
HWC sends seven to World Team Trials
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Hawkeye Wrestling Club members Michaela Beck, Sammy Brooks, Cory Clark, Thomas Gilman, Lauren Louive, Kayla Miracle and Brandon Sorensen compete this weekend at the 2019 World Team Trials in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Miracle won the U.S. Open last month and has a bye to Sunday’s best-of-three finals. The other six wrestlers must advance through Saturday’s challenge tournament to wrestle in Sunday’s best-of-three finals.
The winners of the World Team Trails advance to Final X, where a best-of-three series will determine the 2019 United States World Team. The 2019 World Championships are September 14-22 in Astana, Kazakhstan. HWC members Alli Ragan and Forrest Molinari have already secured berths to Final X.
The World Team Trials are streamed live on FloWrestling.org. Qualifying procedures and information regarding Final X is available at teamusa.org.
SDSU's Drake game moved to Brookings
South Dakota State and Drake have reached an agreement to change the location of their Sept. 14 football game to Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, giving the Jackrabbits seven regular season home games for the upcoming 2019 season.
Kickoff for the game is set for 1 p.m. The Sept. 14 game will be included in season-ticket packages and is part of a 12-game regular-season schedule. The 2019 season opener is set for Aug. 29 at Minnesota.
SDSU also is scheduled to host Long Island University (Sept. 7) and Southern Utah (Sept. 21) in nonconference play, with Missouri Valley Football Conference home games versus Southern Illinois (Oct. 5), North Dakota State (Oct. 26), Illinois State (Nov. 9) and Northern Iowa (Nov. 16).
The games against Long Island University and Southern Utah are set for 6 p.m. kickoffs, with all home MVFC contests slated for 2 p.m. starts.