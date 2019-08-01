Greenfield, Rozeboom named to watch list
Both South Dakota's Darin Greenfield, a Sheldon graduate, and South Dakota State's Christian Rozeboom, a Sioux Center graduate, were named to the Buck Buchanan Award watch list, which honors the defensive player of the year in FCS football.
Greenfield, a two-time All-American, finished 20th in the voting for the Buchanan Award last season. Greenfield is one of nine returning finalists from last year’s final ballot of 25 names.
Rozeboom has been named to the all-Missouri Valley Football Conference First Team each of his first three seasons. He has led the team in tackles each year, registering at least 100 tackles all three seasons. In 2018, Rozeboom tallied 105 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss in 2018, notching 10 or more tackles in five contests. He also forced three fumbles and intercepted a pair of passes.
Rozeboom enters the 2019 season ranked fourth in career tackles at South Dakota State with 364, putting him 73 away from bettering the career mark of 436 held by Greg Osmundson (1986-89).
A three-time team captain, Rozeboom previously was a finalist for the STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award in 2017, when he finished 20th in the voting. The watch list will be updated periodically throughout the 2019 season.
Creighton men's basketball stays on 1620
OMAHA, Neb. – 1620 The ZONE will remain the flagship station for Creighton men's basketball games per a three-year contract extension NRG Media and Creighton Athletics.
The agreement covers the 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons and gives The Zone exclusive rights to broadcast play-by-play for all home and away games as well as pre-game and post-game coverage. Creighton's home games will also continue to be broadcast live on 101.9 The Keg as part of the contract extension.
1620 The Zone's afternoon talk-show host John Bishop will continue to handle play-by-play duties while a host of former Bluejays, including Fox Sports Radio talk show host and national college basketball television analyst Nick Bahe, will continue to provide color commentary.
The three-year extension also includes The Creighton Athletics Hour – a live call-in show that airs once a week from 6-7 p.m., on 1620 The Zone from October through March – as well as a number of Creighton women's basketball game broadcasts on either 1180 Zone 2 or NewsTalk 1290 KOIL.
USD's Allen named to MVFC preseason team
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota senior wide receiver Dakarai Allen has been named to the Missouri Valley Football Preseason Offense Team. In addition, senior quarterback Austin Simmons (Council Bluffs, Iowa) and junior offensive lineman Mason Scheidegger (Fonda, Iowa) received enough votes to earn honorable mention.
Allen was the Coyotes’ leading receiver in 2018 with 48 catches for 703 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers made Allen an all-MVFC honoree for the first time. He ranked seventh in the Valley in receiving yards and was sixth for catches.
Allen has played in 31 games over the past three seasons. He has accumulated 75 catches for 1,004 yards and 11 scores.
In his first year as the starting signal-caller, Simmons led the Valley and ranked fourth nationally with 3,124 yards passing during the regular season. That total is second-highest in program history to Chris Streveler’s in 2017. Simmons started all 11 games and completed 287-of-469 passes with 18 touchdowns against eight interceptions.
Simmons earned honorable mention honors from the conference last year after leading the Valley and ranking sixth nationally for total offense at 314 yards per game.
Scheidegger also earned honorable mention honors a year ago for his work in leading the Coyotes’ offensive line. He made all 11 starts at left guard and aided an offense that led the Valley and ranked 13th nationally in passing at 285 yards per game. Scheidegger has started all 24 games since the start of the 2017 season.