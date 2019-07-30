USATF nationals wrap up
Both USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships and the USATF Hersey Junior National Championships both wrapped up this weekend.
USD alumna Emily Grove competed at the USATF Outdoor Championships in the women's pole vault and had a personal best jump. Grove cleared 15-feet, 3-inches at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Sunday.
Grove finished in fourth place with Olympic silver medalist Sandi Morris taking home the U.S. title after clearing 15-11.
Grove, who represented the U.S. at the 2017 IAAF World Championships, still has a chance to be named to Team USA later this year. The top three finishers were automatic qualifiers but if one of those athletes win the Diamond League, a fourth qualifier from the United State will advance to the World Championships.
USD junior Zack Anderson and freshman Jack Durst competed in the men's high jump and both tied for 12th place after clearing 6-11 on the first attempt.
Sioux City's Carson McInerney won the Boys 11-12 age division at the USATF Hersey National Junior Olympic meet in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday.
McInerney's winning distance was 116-feet, 10-inches, which he hit on his final throw. McInerney, who competes for Tri-State Track and Field, will be be a seventh-grader at Mater Dei.
Hupke's make history
When Mackenzie Hupke threw a no-hitter for Independence at the state softball tournament, she made history not only for herself, but for her family.
Heather Hupke, Mackenzie's mother, also threw a no-hitter at the state tournament and the two became the first mother-daughter combos to ever throw no-hitters at the state tournament.
Heather Hupke threw her no-hitter as a part of Sioux City West's state tournament team back in 1991. Heather Hupke's no-hitter came in a 2-1 win over Maple Valley in the first round of state.
West went on to win its quarterfinal 3-0 over Lisbon before losing to West Des Moines Valley in the semifinals. West lost 2-1 in the third place game.
Heather Hupke is Independence's softball coach.
Sooland Junior Boxing Club has two compete
Said Guevara and Alex Guevara both competed for the Sooland Junior Boxing Club this past weekend in Petersburg, Nebraska. It was the first boxing match for both.
Said Guevara fought at 70 pounds and lost his match. Alex Guevara fought at 100 pounds and won by unanimous decision.
USD's Greenfield named preseason All-American
VERMILLION, S.D. -- For the second consecutive season, South Dakota senior defensive end Darin Greenfield (Sheldon, Iowa) has been named a preseason All-American by STATS. Greenfield, a second-team pick, is joined by an FCS-leading 16 selections from the Missouri Valley Football Conference. It is the second preseason all-America honor in 2019 for Greenfield.
Greenfield was a third-team STATS All-American as a sophomore in 2017 when he led the Valley and ranked fifth nationally with 19.5 tackles-for-loss. He was also second in the conference that year with 9.0 sacks. Last season, Greenfield finished 20th on the ballot for national defensive player of the year and was one of three MVFC players named to the Walter Camp All-American Team. He was also named first-team all-MVFC for the second year in a row.
Of the returners to the MVFC this year, no one has recorded more sacks and tackles-for-loss than Greenfield over the last two seasons. He is also the Coyotes’ third-leading tackler in that span. In 33 career games dating back to 2016, he has accumulated 141 tackles including 41 for loss and 19 sacks. He has the fourth-most sacks and sixth-most tackles-for-loss in program history.