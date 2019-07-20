USD women's soccer promotes Burdick
VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota head soccer coach Michael Thomas to announced the promotion of Maddie Burdick to assistant coach and the addition of Maddie Gaffney to the Coyote coaching staff.
Burdick spent the 2018 season as a graduate assistant, helping the Coyotes to their best season in the Division I era. Under Burdick’s guidance, South Dakota had its first all-region performer in midfielder Taryn LaBree, who also became the first Coyote to earn first-team all-Summit League accolades. Goalkeeper Parker Rytz tied the school record with six shutouts on the season while stopping a Division I-era best 82.6 percent of opponent shot attempts.
Burdick graduated from Northern Colorado in 2018 where she was a four-year letter winner and a Big Sky all-conference performing goalkeeper. She was named the MVP of the Big Sky Tournament in 2015 after helping UNC advance to the NCAA Tournament.
Gaffney joins USD after spending a season as the assistant coach at Bethel University, helping lead the defensive unit to its best season in program history. The Royals matched their best win total in program history with 13 victories with eight wins coming in shutout fashion. The five shutouts in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action set a program record during league play.
She coached three all-region performers and the program’s first All-American in her season with Bethel.
Gaffney played collegiately at Minnesota, making 64 starts in 74 games played. As a defender, she tallied four goals and added seven assists. Three of her goals were marked as the game-winner. She is a third-team all-Big Ten honoree and earned NSCAA Scholar All-Region accolades.
Baldwin named WSC women's golf coach
Wayne, Neb. --- Wayne State College Director of Athletics Mike Powicki announced that Joey Baldwin has been named head women’s golf coach. The program was re-instated to the Wildcat athletic department as a varsity sport on June 19 and Baldwin will spend the 2019-20 season recruiting student-athletes to begin competition again in the 2020-21 school year.
Baldwin is a 2002 Wayne State graduate where he played baseball and golf for the Wildcats. He earned a degree in criminal justice and worked as a police officer in Kansas City, Missouri from 2003-09 before moving back to Wayne where he has been a private golf instructor and business owner since.
His amateur golf highlights include eight-time club champion at the Wayne Country Club that includes five straight titles, 2018 Wayne Open champion, two Nebraska Interclub championships, third place in the 2016 Nebraska State Mid-Amateur and seventh place in the 2014 Nebraska State Amateur.
Baldwin has received golf swing instruction from many prominent coaches that include the David Leadbetter Golf Academy, the Mike Bender Golf Academy, PGA Tour player Brian Henninger and World Long Drive instructor Brett Meyer just to name a few. He has also coached youth baseball and basketball in Wayne for the past six years.