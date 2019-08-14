Waldner returns to USD track and field
VERMILLION, S.D -- South Dakota director of track and field/cross country Lucky Huber announced the return of Danielle Waldner to the program as the director of operations.
Waldner’s duties will include budgeting, planning team travel, equipment management and assisting with on-campus recruiting visits, all while following NCAA regulations and university policies.
Waldner is a two-time graduate of the University of South Dakota. She competed for the Coyote track and field program from 2013-17, throwing all five different implements during her career. Waldner’s specialty was the shot put, which was the event in which she garnered second-team All-America honors as a senior and captured four Summit League Championships in during her career.
Waldner, a four-time qualifier for the NCAA West Preliminary in the shot put and two-time qualifier in the hammer throw, graduated with a quartet of Coyote program records. She still holds the outdoor shot put record of 56-11.5 and the indoor shot put record of 53-4.25. She also held the school records in the weight throw (59-10.5) and the hammer throw (191-11) at the time of her graduation.
Since exhausting her eligibility, Waldner has worked with the Coyote track and field program as a volunteer assistant coach.
Waldner earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in finance in 2017. She went on finish her Master of Business Administration in 2018.
WSC women's soccer picked 11th
Wayne State College was picked to finish 11th in the 2019 NSIC Preseason Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Poll announced Wednesday. Wildcat seniors Sophia Ketchmark and Madison Burgard were listed as Players to Watch in the NSIC this season.
The Wildcats collected 89 points in voting conducted by league coaches. WSC was 4-12-1 overall and 12th place in the NSIC last season with a 4-10-1 league mark.
Defending NSIC Tournament champion Minnesota State was voted the team to beat this season with 222 points and 12 first-place votes followed by Augustana in second at 208 points and two first-place tallies. Bemidji State was third with 199 points and the remaining two first-place votes followed by Concordia-St. Paul (172) and St. Cloud State (154) rounding out the top five teams.
Winona State edged University of Mary 146-140 for sixth place with Minnesota Duluth (128), Minot State (118) and Northern State (107) rounding out the top 10 teams. Wayne State came in 11th with Sioux Falls (70), MSU Moorhead (62), Upper Iowa (43), Southwest Minnesota State (41) and Minnesota Crookston (21) closing out the coaches poll.
Ketchmark was an All-NSIC Honorable Mention selection for the Wildcats last season with two goals and three assists and played the most minutes (1,268) of any returning Wildcat player. She is a three-year starter and captain for WSC.
Burgard helped the WSC defense record five shutouts and played the second-most minutes (1,247) of any returning player.
Wayne State opens the 2019 season on Friday, September 6, facing Harding (Ark.) at the Nebraska-Kearney Tournament with the first home contest slated for Friday, September 27, against Minot State at 3 p.m.