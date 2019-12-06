SPORTS BRIEFS: West Sioux's Hunter Dekkers named Gatorade Player of the Year

Dekkers named Gatorade Player of the Year
West Sioux quarterback Hunter Dekkers was chosen as the 2019-20 Gatorade High School Football Player of the Year.
The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and high character on and off the field.
Dekkers is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Player of the Year, which is announced in December.
The senior West Sioux quarterback passed for 3,640 yards and 36 touchdowns this past season while leading the Falcons to the Class 1A semifinals. He only threw four interceptions and rushed for 439 yards and nine touchdowns.
Dekkers is a three-time first-team All-State selection, including 1A’s All-State team captain this past season. He was an Elite 11 quarterback competition national finalist.
Dekkers, an Iowa State recruit, has a 3.68 GPA, serves as a peer tutor at West Sioux and volunteers locally on behalf of youth sports programs.
BCU men to host scrimmage at Tyson
The Briar Cliff men's volleyball team will host a scrimmage at the Tyson Events Center during the NAIA national tournament on Saturday.
At about 4:30, in between when the national semifinals are done and before the championship match starts, the Chargers will have an intrasquad scrimmage. If you have a ticket to the semifinals or national championship, it gets you into the scrimmage.
The Briar Cliff men's volleyball season starts on Jan. 17-18 at the River Crossing Challenge with matches against Missouri Baptist, Campbellsville and Culver-Stockton.
It will be the first public look at the Chargers, who went 13-11 last season. Two years ago Briar Cliff went 16-6 and advanced to the national tournament.
Wayne State tabs McMenamin as new football coach
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College Director of Athletics Mike Powicki announced Friday afternoon that John McMenamin has been named head football coach.
McMenamin is a former Wildcat assistant coach who has spent the last five seasons as offensive coordinator at Central Missouri where he turned the Mules into an offensive juggernaut and ranks as one of the top offenses in NCAA Division II during his team at UCM.
In his five years at Central Missouri, McMenamin helped the Mules to a 42-17 record with two NCAA Division II playoff appearances and a trip to the Mineral Water Bowl. This season, Central Missouri tied a school record with 11 wins.