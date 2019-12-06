SPORTS BRIEFS: West Sioux's Hunter Dekkers named Gatorade Player of the Year

Dekkers named Gatorade Player of the Year

West Sioux quarterback Hunter Dekkers was chosen as the 2019-20 Gatorade High School Football Player of the Year.

The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and high character on and off the field.

Dekkers is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Player of the Year, which is announced in December.

The senior West Sioux quarterback passed for 3,640 yards and 36 touchdowns this past season while leading the Falcons to the Class 1A semifinals. He only threw four interceptions and rushed for 439 yards and nine touchdowns.

Dekkers is a three-time first-team All-State selection, including 1A’s All-State team captain this past season. He was an Elite 11 quarterback competition national finalist.

Dekkers, an Iowa State recruit, has a 3.68 GPA, serves as a peer tutor at West Sioux and volunteers locally on behalf of youth sports programs.

