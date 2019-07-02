Paulsens named to Iowa leadership group
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa football program has named 18 student-athletes to the 2019 Leadership Group, announced by head coach Kirk Ferentz Tuesday.
Moville natives and Woodbury Central graduates Levi and Landan Paulsen, senior offensive linemen, were both named to the group.
All members of the group are seniors. The purpose of the group is to assist in formulating policies and being involved in team decision-making throughout the year. Players are selected by a team vote.
The Hawkeyes open the 2019 season Aug. 31, hosting Miami, Ohio.
USD swimming and diving earns accolades
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The South Dakota women's and men's swimming and diving teams received Scholar All-America recognition by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) for the 2019 spring semester.
For the spring term, there were 777 teams representing 480 institutions recognized with the Scholar All-America honor. To be selected, a team must have a minimum 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale as defined by the institution. The team grade point average includes all eligible varsity student-athletes.
The South Dakota women have earned Scholar All-America status for the ninth consecutive semester after receiving a 3.41 GPA. They were one of four teams from the Summit League to receive the award. The Coyote men turned in a 3.30 GPA, making them one of three Summit League teams to receive Scholar All-America status. This is the third consecutive semester the men have earned accolades.