WSC football selected 13th in NSIC
The Wayne State College football team was picked 13th overall and sixth in the South Division in the 2019 NSIC Preseason Football Coaches’ Poll.
Wayne State collected 73 points overall and 16 in the South Division in voting conducted by league coaches. The Wildcats were 3-8 overall and sixth in the NSIC South Division at 2-5 in divisional play in 2018.
Minnesota State was tabbed the team to beat in the NSIC this season, receiving 224 points and 14 first-place votes followed by Minnesota Duluth in second place at 208 points and the two remaining first-place ballots. Sioux Falls edged Winona State (187-182) for third place with Bemidji State at 169 points coming in fifth overall.
In the NSIC South Division poll, Minnesota State was a unanimous choice in the South Division (coaches can not vote for own team) with 49 points and seven first-place votes. Winona State was second with 39 points followed by Sioux Falls (37) and Augustana fourth at 34 points with the remaining first-place vote. Concordia-St. Paul was fifth with 25 points and Wayne State sixth with 16 points while Southwest Minnesota State and Upper Iowa tied for seventh at 12 points apiece.
Senior linebacker Tyler Thomsen and junior tight end Conner Paxton were listed as Wildcats to Watch in the NSIC this season.
Thomsen led the league in tackles per game last season (10.9) to earn First Team All-NSIC South Division honors to go with Don Hansen Football Gazette Third Team All-American accolades.
Paxton led all NSIC tight ends last season with 34 catches for 439 yards and two TD’s, collecting All-NSIC South Division honorable mention recognition.
Wayne State will kick off the 2019 season on Saturday, September 7 at Winona State in a 1 p.m. game followed by the Wildcats’ home opener on Saturday, September 14 against Southwest Minnesota State at 6 p.m.
USD's Tolan to compete for U.S. Amateur
VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota senior Matt Tolan makes a return trip to the 119th U.S. Amateur Championship after qualifying through the Wisconsin Qualifier at the end of July. The Championship takes place August 11-18 at the legendary Pinehurst Country Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Tolan was the runner-up at the Wisconsin Qualifier with a 2-under-par 138. Throughout the 36-hole event, he was a model of consistency with 26 pars, the second-most in the field. He also tallied six birdies to rank in a tie for sixth in the field.
Three players qualified from the 82-player field along with two alternates.
He qualifies for his second U.S. Amateur Championship having competed in the 2017 version in Los Angeles, California. It is the third time in four years South Dakota has representation at the U.S. Amateur as Tommy Vining qualified for the 2016 championship.
Tolan enters his senior campaign at South Dakota ranked second in program history with 31 rounds at or below par.
The U.S. Amateur Championship opens with two rounds of stroke play. The low 64 scorers from stroke play qualify for match play with the Championship taking place Sunday, Aug. 18.