Arens, Duffy voted to CoSIDA Academic All-District team
VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota senior guard Allison Arens and junior guard Ciara Duffy have been voted to the 2018-19 Google Cloud Academic All-District VI Team announced Thursday by CoSIDA. The pair are two of 41 players who will be placed on the national ballot for Academic All-America in March.
A versatile 6-foot-1 guard from Rapid City, South Dakota, Duffy became South Dakota’s first women’s basketball Academic All-American at the Division I level last season. She also earned a spot on the all-Summit League first team. Duffy is averaging 15 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game to pace the Coyotes.
Duffy carries a perfect 4.00 grade-point average and will graduate with her bachelor’s degree in political science this May. She plans to begin her master’s degree in history at USD this fall.
A native of Crofton, Nebraska, Arens earns Academic All-District for the second time of her career with the first accolade in 2017. Arens is a two-time all-Summit League first team guard and was a semifinalist for the Senior CLASS Award. She became the fourth Coyote to tally 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists in her career earlier this season. She’s averaging 11.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, three assists and two steals per game.
Arens boasts a 3.86 grade-point average as an elementary education major. She plans to spend the 2019-20 academic year student teaching.
Norling named to all-district basketball team
WAYNE, Neb. – Wayne State College sophomore forward Erin Norling was voted to the 2018-19 Google Cloud Academic All-District VII Women’s Basketball Team announced Thursday morning. The award is voted on by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) and recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.
Norling, a native of Loretto, Minnesota (Delano HS), maintains a 4.00 grade average majoring in biology/pre-physician assistant, and was one of six players to receive First Team status. On the court, she leads Wayne State in scoring at 15.2 points per game (6th-NSIC) and is tied for third in the league in minutes played (34.0), eighth in steals per game (1.7) and 10th in free throw percentage (.798).