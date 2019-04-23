USD's Nilsen earns 20th Summit honor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota junior Chris Nilsen has been named the Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week. Nilsen garners the weekly league award for the 20th time in his career.
Nilsen vaulted a world-leading 19 feet, 1 inch, at the Beach Invitational in Long Beach, California, on Saturday. He vaulted a centimeter past previous world-leader Kurtis Marschall of Australia. He also improved his NCAA lead in the event by two centimeters.
Nilsen has vaulted above the 19-foot barrier eight times in his career, while this weekend’s 19-1 marks his third-highest jump.
Morningside's Matthey earns GPAC award
SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- Morningside College’s men’s golf program picked up its fifth Great Plains Athletic Conference Golfer of the Week.
Junior Corey Matthey was awarded after his individual medalist honor at the 2019 GPAC Preview tournament April 15. Matthey lifted the Mustangs to the team title with a two-under-par 144 behind twin rounds of 71 at Dakota Dunes Country Club.
Iowa's Tausaga earns second weekly honor
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior Laulauga Tausaga was named the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Athlete of the Week.
The Spring Valley, California, native had a record-breaking weekend in her home state at the Mt. SAC Relays and Beach Invitational on Thursday and Saturday. She started on Thursday, throwing the hammer throw record (201-feet, 3-inches).
The trend continued on Saturday with the discus. She threw 204-4 to lead the Big Ten and tie the NCAA leading mark. In the shot put, she hit a huge mark of 59-1.5 to break her third school record of the week. Her mark ranks first in the Big Ten and ranks second in the NCAA.
This is the second time this year she was named National Athlete of the Week.
The Hawkeyes travel to the Drake Relays on April 25-27 to compete in their last regular-season meet of the year.