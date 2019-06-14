Morningside softball represented overseas
SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- The trio of sophomores Carson Cameron (Herman, Neb.) and Lexie Stolen (Sioux City, Iowa) and junior Mackenzie Lose (Indianola, Iowa) are among a group of six Great Plains Athletic Conference student-athletes competing in and touring across Italy Friday, June 14, through Monday, June 24.
All three Mustangs add the honor to an impressive 2019 campaign in which they assisted in Morningside sharing the conference regular season title, winning the postseason league championship and playing in the first round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ tournament. Cameron and Lose each gained first team all-GPAC awards, while Stolen was an honorable mention selection.
Head coach Jessica Jones-Sitzmann’s players join three members of the University of Jamestown roster on the Beyond Sports tour. The U.S. collegiate squad is scheduled to play four Italian club squads over the span while touring Rome, Vatican City, Florence and other destinations.
HWC set for Final X Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Hawkeye Wrestling Club members Thomas Gilman, Lauren Louive, Kayla Miracle and Alli Ragan compete in Final X Lincoln on Saturday to earn spots on the 2019 United States World Team. All four wrestlers will compete in a best-of-three series. The winners advance to the 2019 World Wrestling Championships in Nursultan, Kazakhstan, on Sept. 14-22, 2019. FloWrestling will stream the event live.
Louive and Ragan compete against each other in the first session beginning Saturday at noon. Both women are competing for the 59 kilogram spot on the U.S. women's freestyle team.
Gilman and Miracle compete in Session II beginning at 6 p.m. Gilman faces Daton Fix in the men's freestyle 57 kilogram finals. Miracle wrestles Mallory Velte in the women's freestyle 62 kilogram finals.
The Final X Lincoln series is the second of two qualifying finals hosted by USA Wrestling. HWC member Forrest Molinari won a Final X best-of-three series at Rutgers on June 8. She is the United States women's freestyle representative at 65 kilogram.