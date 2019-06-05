Iowa's McDonald drafted by Astros
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior Cole McDonald was selected by the Houston Astros on Wednesday in the 15th Round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft.
The right-handed pitcher from New Hampton, Iowa, was taken with the 466th pick. McDonald is the 21st player selected under Iowa head coach Rick Heller and it is the 13th consecutive year the Hawkeyes have had a player taken in the MLB Draft.
McDonald went 6-3 with a 3.54 ERA in 15 starts as Iowa's Friday night starter in 2019. He finished the season with 83 strikeouts over 89 innings, ranking in the top 15 in the Big Ten Conference in both categories.
McDonald is the 10th Iowa pitcher to be selected during the Heller era and the third straight Friday starter to be selected in the top 16 rounds (Nick Gallagher, 16th/Indians, Nick Allgeyer, 12th/Blue Jays).
McDonald joins former Hawkeye Jake Adams as a member of the Astros' organization.
NAIA baseball scholar-athletes released
NAIA released the 2019 Daktronics baseball scholar-athletes. An athlete needs to achieve at least a 3.5 grade point average and be at least of junior standing and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer.
Briar Cliff honoree - Brady Harpenau.
Morningside honorees - Sam Huska and Derrick Johnson.
Northwestern honorees - Trent Thinesen, Mason O'Donnell, A.J. Nitzschke, Alex Vander Stoep and Josh Kadlec.
Dordt honoree - Jayson Curtis and Lucas Drooger.
Morningside's Johnson ears academic honor
SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College junior baseball player Derrick Johnson became the sixth overall and fifth individual for the Mustangs’ baseball program to earn Google Cloud Academic All-American honors.
Johnson, a math and engineering physics double major with a 4.00 grade-point average, was the lone Great Plains Athletic Conference honoree on the two squads. He joins former Morningside recipients Travis Hanson (2012), Dave Miriovsky (2000 and 2001), Ryan Meis (1995) and Scott Larson (1988) in being named a Google Cloud Academic All-American.
Creighton to induct McDermott, Tolliver
OMAHA, Neb. —The Creighton University Athletics Hall of Fame will add a pair of all-time greats to its ranks on Saturday, August 24.
This year's inductees in the 52nd Hall of Fame class are Doug McDermott and Anthony Tolliver.
McDermott starred at Creighton from 2010-14 as a member of the men’s basketball program, where he was the 2014 National Player of the Year, three-time First Team All-American, three-time Conference Most Valuable Player and two-time Conference Tournament MVP. His 3,150 career points rank sixth in NCAA history and is a school-record. He is the nation’s only player in the last 33 seasons to be named First Team All-American three times, and still owns single-season Creighton records for points, field goals and three-point percentage in a season.
A first-round draft pick in 2014, McDermott is wrapping up his fifth season in the NBA.
Tolliver played at Creighton from 2003-07, helping the Bluejays to two NCAA Tournament and two NIT appearances. Tolliver was named First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference as a senior in 2007 when he averaged 13.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocked shots per game. Tolliver ranks sixth in program history with 136 blocked shots, 19th with 603 rebounds and 41st with 1,004 points.
Despite going undrafted in 2007, Tolliver recently finished his 11th season in the NBA.