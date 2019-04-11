Wieskamp files for NBA draft
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa freshman guard Joe Wieskamp announced Thursday that he has submitted paperwork for entry into the 2019 NBA Draft in order to test the process.
Wieskamp plans to go through the process without an agent. Student-athletes wishing to return to school can do so by withdrawing from the draft by May 29.
Wieskamp, a native of Muscatine, Iowa, ranked fourth in team scoring (11.1 ppg), second in rebounding (4.9 rpg), and third in steals (31). One of five players voted to the All-Big Ten freshman team, he ranked second in the Big Ten in 3-point accuracy (.424, 59-of-139), which ranks second all-time among Iowa freshmen behind Jake Kelly (.435, 30-of-69). Wieskamp twice earned Big Ten freshman of the week honors in 2018-19 and sank the game-winning basket on a baseline 3-pointer that grazed the side of the backboard with 0.2 seconds remaining to propel Iowa to a 71-69 triumph at Rutgers on Feb. 16. Wieskamp tied Iowa's single-game 3-point percentage record when he made all six 3-point attempts in Iowa's 24-point win over Illinois.
USD's Sorbe earns Truman Scholar
WASHINGTON D.C.—University of South Dakota junior swimmer Josh Sorbe has been awarded a $30,000 Truman Scholarship, the nation’s premier graduate fellowship for those pursuing careers in public service.
Sorbe, a Brookings, South Dakota, native and a political science and economics double major, is USD’s 17th awardee since the scholarship’s inception in 1975.
Sorbe is a past Student Government Association (SGA) president and was one of 62 selected from among 840 candidates nominated by 346 colleges and universities. Honorees were chosen by 16 independent selection panels based on the finalists’ academic success and leadership accomplishments, as well as their likelihood of becoming public service leaders.
In addition to the financial benefit, scholars receive priority admission and supplemental financial aid at some premier graduate institutions, leadership training, career and graduate school counseling, and special internship opportunities within the federal government. Recipients must be U.S. citizens, have outstanding leadership potential and communication skills, demonstrate academic excellence, and be committed to careers in government or the non-profit sector.