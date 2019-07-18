MORNINGSIDE ATHLETICS
Mustangs announce seven hires
SIOUX CITY — Morningside athletic director Tim Jager announced seven new hires on Thursday, and all seven hires are assistant coaches.
Jordyn Wollenburg will return to the women's basketball program.
The 2016 Morningside graduate had previously served as a preschool paraprofessional at Gretna Community Schools in Gretna, Neb., since September 2017 and was also an assistant girls basketball coach at Fort Calhoun High School of Fort Calhoun, Neb., since November 2017.
Wollenburg was a team captain when she played for the Mustangs.
Jim Nurse will leave the Buena Vista University men's golf program to be a men's golf assistant coach. In his nine years at the helm of the BVU men’s golf program, he led the Beavers to their best Iowa Intercollegiate Athletics Conference finish in 2007.
Brady Nurse will also return as a golf assistant. He previously was on the Mustangs' staff in 2013-14, and played at Morningside from 2008-10.
Head cross country and track and field coach Dave Nash also announced a change in his assistant coaching staff roster. Cassie Chilton and Andre McWell join the men’s and women’s cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field staffs as full-time assistants while Steven Ricke and Stan Simpson remain on the indoor and outdoor track and field coaching rosters.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Coyotes to play in Pentagon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The University of South Dakota volleyball team will play a match this season at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
The Coyotes will square off at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, against Purdue-Fort Wayne in a Summit League match.
South Dakota posted a 21-10 record during the 2018 season and advanced to the NCAA Division I National Tournament after capturing its first-ever Summit League Tournament Championship. This year marks coach Leanne Williamson’s sixth as head coach.
NEBRASKA LEGION BASEBALL
South Sioux to host area tournament
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The Class A-Area 6 junior legion tournament begins Friday in South Sioux City at Klasey Park-Voss Field.
The first game will start at 2:30 p.m. between Grand Island No. 2 and Gretna. The next game is slated to start at 5 p.m. between Norfolk and Columbus.
South Sioux's team will play Fremont at 7:30 p.m.
NFL
State court suit over 'no-call' can proceed
NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana judge ruled Thursday that a damage lawsuit can continue against the NFL over the playoff "no-call" that helped the Los Angeles Rams beat the New Orleans Saints and advance to the Super Bowl.
State Civil District Court Judge Nicole Sheppard also ruled that attorney Antonio "Tony" LeMon can request documents and ask questions of NFL officials. LeMon said that means he will be able to question Commissioner Roger Goodell and three game officials in depositions about the lack of a penalty — pass interference or roughness — against Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for his helmet-to-helmet hit on receiver Tommylee Lewis well before a pass arrived. The play came during a crucial point in January's NFC title game.
Attorneys representing the NFL in the case didn't immediately respond to emailed requests for comment. LeMon said he was informed Thursday that NFL attorneys, whose bid to stop the suit was rejected, would seek relief at a state appeal court.
LeMon says money isn't the object of the February suit he and three others filed, which alleges fraud by NFL officials. It seeks only $75,000, which LeMon said would go to charity.
"The purpose of the lawsuit is not to get some minuscule amount of money. They won't even notice that," LeMon said. "It's to get at the truth."
— From staff and wire reports