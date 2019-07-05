COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ISU announces non-conference schedule
AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State men’s basketball team and head coach Steve Prohm have announced their non-conference schedule for the 2019-20 season, Prohm’s fifth leading the program.
The schedule is highlighted by a pair of home games against Power-5 foes in the Big East’s Seton Hall and Big Ten’s Iowa. In addition, Iowa State will host Southern Miss and play on the road at Oregon State.
As previously announced, the Cyclones will play in the Battle 4 Atlantis Nov. 27-29. The tournament will feature games against three of North Carolina, Gonzaga, Michigan, Oregon, Alabama, Seton Hall and Southern Miss.
Iowa State, which opens its season Tuesday, Nov. 5 against Mississippi Valley State, will face a school from the Southeastern Conference on Saturday, Jan. 25 on the road in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge.
NASCAR
Logano lands NASCAR pole
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Joey Logano will start Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series race on the pole after qualifying was canceled at Daytona International Speedway.
The session was called Friday after lightning was detected near the 2½-mile track, shutting down car inspections and other track activities. Even though the inclement weather passed, the delay was long enough that there wasn't enough time to squeeze in Cup qualifying before second-tier Xfinity Series events.
Logano leads the Cup series in owner points, so the Team Penske driver was awarded the top starting spot. Only one driver since 2010 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. in July 2015 — has won a Cup Series race at Daytona from the pole.
Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing will start alongside Logano on the front row. Team Penske's Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing will start right behind them.
NBA
Wolves add assistant coach
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves have rehired Bryan Gates as an assistant coach, joining the staff of new coach Ryan Saunders.
The Timberwolves announced the hire on Friday, along with the signing of rookie center Naz Reid to a two-way contract.
Gates spent the 2015-16 season with Minnesota before serving as an assistant coach with Sacramento the last three years. He worked five seasons on staff with New Orleans before his first stint in Minnesota. Gates is a member of the Jr. NBA Leadership Council, which supports the league's global youth basketball programs.
DQ'd marathon runner found dead
LOS ANGELES — A marathon runner has been found dead in the Los Angeles River, days after he was disqualified from the Los Angeles Marathon following allegations of cheating.
The body of Dr. Frank Meza, 70, was discovered shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday, authorities said. Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the coroner's office, said an autopsy is pending.
The Los Angeles Times reported Meza as the man found dead and a medical license and voter registration records match his home address and date of birth.
Meza, a retired physician who began entering marathons in his 60s after coaching young athletes, had denied the allegations of cheating. He had come under suspicion for his fast splits and finishes in marathons statewide but claimed it was impossible for him to prove he didn't cheat. He did say he had stopped to relieve himself, but said he ran the entire 26.2 miles (42.2 kilometers).
NFL
Cowboys' Hill to apply for reinstatement
IRVING, Texas — Indefinitely suspended Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory will apply for reinstatement to the NFL in hopes of getting back on the field for the start of training camp July 27, according to sources.
This has been the plan all along since Gregory was suspended for a fourth time in February for violating the substance abuse program and the terms of his conditional reinstatement.
It was a setback after he had a triumphant return to the Cowboys in 2018 when he was reinstated following a year-long suspension in 2017. He was also suspended twice for 14 total games in 2016 for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
Gregory played in 14 games in 2018, recording six sacks and 25 tackles.
His future rests in the hands of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell but the Cowboys always felt Gregory had a chance to gain reinstatement if he adhered to his treatment and recovery as he did previously.
By all accounts, Gregory is doing all the right things and his team is preparing the paperwork to file for reinstatement.
Nothing is guaranteed but the Cowboys are hopeful.
"For all the obvious reasons I don't know," owner Jerry Jones said in March when asked about Gregory being on the field in Week 1. "It's certainly not impossible. But his status is his status. It is what it is. We are going to do everything we can to try to have him overcome this hurdle to get in position to have him help us and he wants to do that."
Coach Jason Garrett has repeatedly said that relapse is part of rehab and the Cowboys have remained steadfast in their support of Gregory.
The Cowboys proved as much earlier in the offseason when they restructured Gregory's 2019 contract and gave him an extension through 2020.
Gregory, who does not get paid while under suspension, got $310,000 of his $955,218 base salary for 2019 into an upfront signing bonus. He will get a bargain-basement $735,000 in 2020.
"He's a pure soul first and foremost, the proof of that is how he's thought of everybody around him, teammates coaches everyone," Jones has said when asked why they continue to support Gregory. "He's genuinely afflicted, genuinely. It's real. He has to work through, just as you would many things as human beings. He has to work through this, and the way he works through it, the way he deals with his circumstances. It's impressive. It may not look that impressive when you say 'look at the penalties that he's endured,' but it is impressive. He's trying to work through it. Everybody on this team knows that he is. He's an outstanding player by instincts, mentally, physically, he's outstanding. He doesn't pretend to be anything that he isn't.
"I am by no means, in any way, weary, discouraged. As a matter of fact with his contribution that he made last year, we'd like to have more. But what we did get, the impact he made was there. He did nothing but would encourage me to help him in any way we can to have a career. He's a relatively young guy. ... He's a guy we can invest some of our time in to help him get here and it will help us win."