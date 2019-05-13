BVU baseball faces No. 1 seed
STORM LAKE, Iowa – The Buena Vista baseball team picked up the program’s third conference tournament championship on Saturday afternoon to earn an automatic berth into the NCAA DIII Regional Tournament which takes place May 17-19. The Beavers learned Monday during the NCAA selection show that they will travel to River Forest, Ill., to face No. 1 Concordia-Chicago on Friday at a time yet to be announced.
The other two teams making up the four-team regional include Baldwin Wallace and St. John’s.
Buena Vista (25-17) enters postseason playing in 2019 riding a seven-game win streak and has won 13 of its last 14 games overall. The top-ranked Cougars, members of the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC), are 38-7 overall while Baldwin Wallace (25-15) and St. John’s (33-12) round out the regional.
USD softball gets NISC invite
VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota softball has drawn Purdue in the opening game of the National Invitational Softball Championship (NISC) at 10 a.m. Thursday on the campus of Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. It is a rematch from a 4-2 USD win in Florida back on Feb. 23.
It marks the first time since 1981 that the Coyotes have reached the postseason. USD received the Summit League’s automatic bid to the NISC by finishing second in the standings to NCAA qualifier North Dakota State.
The NISC, in its third season, has 19 teams in this year’s competition competing in one of four regions. Each regional champion will advance to a final double-elimination event to take place May 24-26 at TC Colorado Field in Fort Collins, Colorado. Iowa State, Nevada, Stephen F. Austin and Liberty are serving as regional hosts.
The winner of South Dakota and Purdue will advance to face Iowa State at 4 p.m. Thursday. The loser will compete at 10 a.m. Friday against the loser of South Dakota State and Eastern Kentucky, the other two regional participants. The regional championship game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.
Cyclones.tv will provide a free stream of every game on YouTube, though commentary will only be provided for games in which Iowa State is competing.
Cyclones sign Johnson
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State has signed Troy University transfer Javan Johnson, head coach Steve Prohm announced Monday. Johnson, a 6-foot-7 forward, will sit out the 2019-20 season per NCAA transfer rules and have two seasons of eligibility remaining after redshirting.
Johnson made 42 starts in his 63 appearances for the Trojans, including starting all 30 games last season as a sophomore. The Decatur, Alabama native was third on the team averaging 10.4 points while also pulling down 4.2 rebounds per game. Johnson connected on a team-high 53 three-pointers at a 35.3 percent clip last season. He shot 43.8 percent behind the arc as a freshman, making 87 three-pointers over the course of his two seasons with the Trojans.
Johnson scored in double figures 14 times last season, tallying a career-best 20 points three different times.
Prohm will be in Sioux City at noon Tuesday at the Sioux City Convention Center as part of the Cyclone Tailgate Tour.