Iowa football announces additions
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz announced the addition of three wide receivers to the Hawkeye football roster.
Those players are Jack Combs (6-foot-1, 188 pounds), Charlie Jones (6-0, 190) and Oliver Martin (6-1, 200). Combs played previously at Central Michigan, Jones at the University of Buffalo, and Martin at Michigan.
Combs is a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Jones is a native of Deerfield, Illinois. Martin is a native of Coralville, Iowa (Iowa City West). All are enrolled at the University of Iowa and will join the football program as redshirt sophomores.
Buena Vista announces HOF inductions
STORM LAKE, Iowa – The Buena Vista University Athletics Hall of Fame committee has announced the selection of four new individuals and one team to be enshrined into the 2019 Athletics Hall of Fame during halftime ceremonies of the BVU football game on Saturday, September 21.
Shelly (Barr) TerHark SL ’86, Nick Dentlinger SL ‘98, Courtney (Anderson) Berg SL ‘01, and Scott Weber SL ‘04 will join the illustrious group, along with the 1992 national runner-up softball team.
TerHark played both volleyball and softball for the Beavers throughout her career from 1982-86. She was a two-time All-Conference selection in volleyball, including a First Team selection as a senior in 1985. During that season, she posted 641 assists, 50 kills, 22 ace serves and 81 digs.
Dentlinger shined on the hardwood from 1994-98 where he was a two-time First Team All-Conference selection. He scored more than 1,200 career points and set the program’s all-time career three-pointers record with 190. He was a part of the program’s 1997 conference championship which was the program’s first since 1976.
Berg starred on the diamond for current BVU Hall of Fame coach Marge Willadsen from 1998-01. She still to this day holds the career record for games played (152) and games started (151). She was a First Team All-Conference selection and a conference Most Valuable Player during her career while also earning All-Midwest Region accolades multiple times. Berg was also a four-time Scholar All-American.
Weber shined on the hardwood from 2000-04. He’s currently in the top-10 on the program’s career list in both points and rebounds and was a career 54-percent shooter. He was a two-time conference Most Valuable Player and a three-time All-Conference selection.
The 1992 softball team will mark the second team in program history to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, following the inaugural 1984 National Championship team that was enshrined two years ago. This squad finished 29-10 overall and 12-2 in conference play en route to capturing the league’s regular season title. It landed five All-Conference players and had a pair of All-American pitchers on its roster.
Kick-off of the September 21 football game versus Nebraska Wesleyan is set for 1:00 p.m. inside of J. Leslie Rollins Stadium.
UNI's Heims wins three Para Athletics gold
GROSSETO, Italy – UNI track and field athlete Jessica Heims opened her season for Team USA at the Para Athletics Grand Prix in Grosseto, Italy, last weekend and will return home with a trio of gold medals.
The sophomore at UNI announced her presence on the national stage earlier this year when she set the world record in the discus at the Musco Twilight in Iowa City then broke her own record a few weeks later at the Wisconsin Alumni Meet.
In her first meet in the red, white and blue this year, she continued where she finished her collegiate season. She took gold in the discus, 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash.
In the discus, she hit her best throw of 34.18 meter on her first toss. She won the combined event by over two meters over the second-place thrower from Ireland.
In the 100-meter dash, Heims cut nearly two-tenths of a second off of her career-best time that she ran at Wisconsin. She finished first with a time of 14.65 to earn the win.
She closed out the week with a season-best time in the 200-meter dash of 30.04 to pick up her third gold. She took first by over two seconds.
Heims' season will also include the Parapan American Games in August in Lima, Peru, and the Para Athletics World Championship in Dubai in November.