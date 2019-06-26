USD's Perrott-Hunt to play for New Zealand
VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota men’s basketball freshman Kruz Perrott-Hunt will play for the U19 New Zealand National Team at the upcoming FIBA World Championship in Greece. The tournament runs June 29-July 7.
Perrott-Hunt, who has appeared in a pair of games for New Zealand’s senior national team, helped New Zealand finish runner-up at the U18 FIBA Asian Championship in 2018. While at the tournament in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Perrott-Hunt averaged 13.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. His points and rebounds per game output ranked him inside the top 20 of the 16-team tournament last season.
The runner-up finish put New Zealand into the 2019 World Championship with the opening round contest against the United States on June 29. The American squad is coached by Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber.
Other opponents in Group A include Senegal and Lithuania.
Following the U19 World Championship, Perrott-Hunt will return to New Zealand where he is one of 25 players invited to a selection camp to earn a spot on the Tall Blacks’ 12-man roster for the upcoming World Cup.
Huskers men's basketball to go to Italy
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska men's basketball team will travel to Italy from Aug. 3-13.
The Huskers will spend nine days in Italy, visiting Rome, Florence and Como while balancing sightseeing and basketball on the trip. Nebraska will play four games on the trip, facing Stella Azzurra Academy (Aug. 5) and Italian Select (Aug. 12), as well as two games against Silute BC, a club based out of Lithuania (Aug. 7-8).
The trip begins with three days in Rome, where team will visit many of the main attractions, including Vatican City and the Colosseum before heading to Florence. While in Florence, the Huskers will visit the Accademia Gallery, which features sculptures of Michelangelo and other famous Italian artists, and other sights in the Tuscany region, including the cities of Lucca and Pisa. The trip concludes with a visit to the Ferrari Museum and three days in Como, including a boat tour of Lake Como and a guided tour of Lugano, Switzerland.
Tony Barone dies at 72
OMAHA, Neb. — Tony Barone, the Creighton men's basketball coach from 1985-91 and a 2015 inductee into the Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame, passed away on Tuesday, June 25th. He was 72.
Barone compiled a 102-82 record in six seasons as head coach of the Bluejays from 1985-91. His teams won MVC regular-season and MVC Tournament titles in both 1988-89 and 1990-91, and he was named MVC Coach of the Year in 1988-89. Barone led the Bluejays to two NCAA Tournaments, and his 1990-91 team won the program's first NCAA Tournament game since 1973-74. He also led the 1989-90 team to the NIT as part of a then-unprecedented three straight 20-win seasons in his final three years.
Barone got his coaching start in 1972 at his alma mater, Duke. He later serve as an assistant coach at Bradley from 1978-85 before arriving in Omaha for his first head coaching job at Creighton. Barone was hired as Texas A&M head coach in 1991 and wrapped up his career on the college sideline in 1998 with 178 Division I victories.
He later served as Director of Player Personnel for the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies, and was named interim coach for 52 games during the 2006-07 campaign.
ESPN's Ley to retire
BRISTOL, Conn. — Bob Ley, a fixture at ESPN since the network's launch 40 years ago, has decided to step away.
The 64-year-old Ley announced his retirement Wednesday. He said during a phone interview that he made the decision late last month and started calling close friends and colleagues Tuesday with the news.
Ley had been on sabbatical since last September. He was supposed to return in March but told the network he needed more time.
Ley was ESPN's longest-tenured anchor, joining "SportsCenter" on the channel's third day of operation on Sept. 9, 1979.
"Outside the Lines" reporter and anchor Jeremy Schaap found out about Ley's departure when he received a call about doing a career retrospective on Ley for Wednesday's show. Schaap has known Ley for more than 25 years, dating to when he started at ESPN as a producer for "Outside the Lines."
Ley hosted the first NCAA selection show and the inaugural live broadcast of the NFL draft in 1980. He also anchored many of sports biggest news stories over the past 40 years, including the Boston Marathon bombing and the death of Muhammad Ali.
He also provided the first live national reports during the earthquake in San Francisco at the 1989 World Series.
The investigative program "Outside the Lines" will be Ley's legacy at the network. It started as a series of specials, became a weekly show in 2000 and then began airing daily three years later.