McIlroy leads by 1 stroke
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rory McIlroy shot an 8-under 62 on Saturday at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational to take a one-stroke lead over Brooks Koepka at the World Golf Championships event.
McIlroy, who missed the cut by a stroke last week in the British Open on his home turf in Northern Ireland, rebounded very nicely. He had a nine-birdie, one-bogey round to move from a tie for 17th to the top of the leaderboard at TPC Southwind. The man who shattered the screen of a woman's cellphone with his opening tee shot at Royal Portrush finished the round Saturday with three straight birdies.
McIlroy capped his birdie spurt by rolling in a 27-footer on the par-4 18th after putting his tee shot into a fairway bunker. He had a 12-under 198 total.
Two groups behind McIlroy, Koepka (64) had his chances. The world's top-ranked player finished with three straight pars. Now Koepka and McIlroy, who played the first two rounds together, will play together Sunday in a final round for the first time in their careers.
LPGA: Kim shoots 65 for lead
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Cresting a wave of South Koreans atop the Evian Championship leaderboard Saturday, Hyo Joo Kim fired a third-round 65 to move one shot clear on 15-under 198.
Kim's latest impressive round of majors golf did not quite match her very first — a record 61 here as a teenager five years ago when she took the title in her elite debut.
Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park closed the gap in second by making a birdie on the par-5 18th for a 5-under 66 on the hillside course overlooking Lake Geneva.
Four shots back in a tie for third place were seven-time major winner Inbee Park (69) and Jin Young Ko (66), the world No. 2 who won the season's first major, the ANA Inspiration, in April.
Harvick earns Pocono pole
LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Kevin Harvick is 0 for Pocono.
He's going to start first at the track for the first time in his career. Harvick would like to finish first for the first time, as well, and erase one of the dubious marks in his otherwise stellar career. Harvick has never won at Pocono: 0 for 37. Harvick, the 2007 Daytona 500 winner and 2014 Cup champion, has won at every active track except Pocono and Kentucky.
"We'd love to cross this one off," Harvick said. "It's been a successful race track."
Harvick turned a lap of 174.058 mph Saturday to take the NASCAR Cup pole at Pocono Raceway, following up his first victory of the season last week at New Hampshire with another strong run for the No. 4 Ford.
Harvick helped Ford sweep the front row and claim the top three spots in the field. He'll be joined on the front row for Sunday's 400-mile race by reigning Cup champion Joey Logano. Aric Almirola, Harvick's teammate at Stewart-Haas Racing, is third.